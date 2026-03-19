Gastops and TKMS Sign Teaming Agreement to Establish Canadian Center of Excellence for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, an innovative Canadian provider of advanced In-Service Support solutions across marine, aerospace, energy, and industrial applications, has signed a Teaming Agreement with TKMS, a German provider of integrated system solutions in maritime defense technologies with more than 180 years of experience in naval engineering, to support the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

Through this collaboration, Gastops and TKMS will establish an Automation System In-Service Support (ASISS) Center of Excellence dedicated to supporting the Royal Canadian Navy's CPSP program. The ASISS comprises the comprehensive, long-term management and execution of all activities in Canada required to operate, maintain, and sustain the installed submarine Automation/Platform Management System (PMS) and the Steering & Driving Control (S&DC)/Autopilot systems throughout their entire life cycle, ensuring maximum operational availability.

The collaboration will be enhanced by Canadian AI company, CORSphere, incorporating their AI-based machinery/system performance assessment, diagnostics, prognostics to enhance boat availability and maintenance optimization.

"Gastops is honored to work alongside TKMS on a program of such national importance," said Shaun Horning, President and CEO of Gastops. "We are excited to leverage our rich history of supporting the RCN in partnership with TKMS's world‑leading submarine technologies. We are building a powerful ASISS capability that will provide serviceability and readiness to the Royal Canadian Navy for decades."

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.

www.gastops.com

About TKMS

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

www.tkmsgroup.com

Media Contacts: media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530