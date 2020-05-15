GameChange Solar Surpasses 10 GW Milestone

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that is has surpassed the 10 GW milestone for sales since the company was founded in 2012. The company's rapid expansion has been prompted by growth in both its fixed-tilt and tracker product lines for MaxSpan™ and Genius Tracker™ respectively. Customer adoption has been widespread globally due to GameChange Solar's cost-effective and fast installing systems which have surpassed bankability requirements for even the most stringent project owning utilities and IPPs worldwide.