GameChange Solar secures 1,200 MWp tracker order for Khulis Solar PV Plant in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has been selected to supply its Genius Tracker™ 1P system for the Khulis Solar PV Independent Power Plant, being developed by ACWA Power. The project is being executed by a joint venture of CEEC, GPEC and NWEPDI as the EPC partners.

The Khulis Solar PV project will deploy GameChange Solar's advanced Genius Tracker™ 1P platform featuring SmartStow™ Strategy, PowerBoost™ Strategy, and the WeatherSmart™ system. These features ensure reliable performance in Saudi Arabia's harsh climate, characterized by high wind speeds, unpredictable wind directions, hurricanes, and extreme heat.

GameChange Solar was selected for this project due to three key differentiators:

Proven reliability and performance with 53+ GW delivered globally

Complete quality control and assurance over deliveries

Lowest lifetime operating costs with industry-leading tracker solutions

"Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of the Middle East's clean energy transformation, and we are proud to partner with ACWA Power and CEEC on this landmark project," said Vikas Bansal, President & CEO – International, GameChange Solar. "The Khulis plant will showcase how advanced engineering, and robust technology can deliver reliable performance even in the most challenging environmental conditions. This project also builds on our growing collaboration with CEEC across the Middle East, representing a combined capacity of nearly 3 GW."

Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2025, with commissioning planned for November 2027.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 53 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions. GameChange Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of GameChange Energy Technologies Corp.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

