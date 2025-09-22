GameChange Solar Featured in The Wall Street Journal on Saudi Arabia's Solar Expansion

GameChange Solar

Sept. 22, 2025

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal recently featured GameChange Solar in an article on Saudi Arabia's rapid rollout of renewable energy. The Kingdom is developing some of the world's largest solar farms and battery projects as part of its goal to generate half its electricity from clean sources by 2030.

GameChange Solar Genius Tracker

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ systems are helping deliver reliable performance in the desert's challenging conditions of heat, sand, and high winds. To meet growing demand, GameChange launched a manufacturing facility in Dammam last year, which is already doubling in size.

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, said the Kingdom's renewables plans sounded like a stretch when he heard about them nearly a decade ago and noted that it has now become a crucial solar market. "All of a sudden it became this huge thing," he said. 

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 48 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

