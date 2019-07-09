GameChange Solar Closes Financing with Citi to Fund Global Expansion

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that it has closed an asset based working capital line of credit to fully fund its growth over the next several years in the US and overseas. The funding commitment was provided by Citi Commercial Banking. GameChange Solar has achieved profitability every year since its inception in 2012, rising to become the market leader in the US combined utility scale solar structures and tracker market in 2019. It expects to continue a trajectory of profitable growth and is poised to become the global leader by 2022 with sales substantially in excess of $1 billion.