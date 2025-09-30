GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of the 7th World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) on September 27, GAC Group Chairman and President Feng Xingya delivered a speech entitled "User-Defined Green, Co-Creating a New Future for Mobility," sharing GAC's strategic thinking and practice in green, low-carbon transformation. Feng underlined that "user-defined" green means maintaining a user-centric approach—transforming cutting-edge technology into targeted solutions that directly address user needs and make green mobility both practical and precise.

GAC's Feng Xingya: User-Centric Green Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Drawing on a deep understanding of user preferences and recognized as a Fortune Global 500 company for 14 consecutive years and a Fortune China ESG Impact List company for four years, GAC launched its "GLASS Initiative" as early as 2021. This plan establishes a comprehensive lifecycle carbon management system. Through the four pillars—green technology, green products, green manufacturing, and green ecosystem—GAC is dedicated to providing safe and reliable green mobility experience, targeting full lifecycle carbon neutrality by 2050.

In green technology, GAC pursues parallel development across BEV, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and range-extended platforms to deliver diverse clean mobility options. Green products prioritize safety and smart user experience. On the green manufacturing front, GAC upholds sustainable, intelligent, and high-standard production, as demonstrated by earning three awards in the 2025 China Automotive Quality Research (AQR). For the green ecosystem, GAC is accelerating its "26 Energy Action" strategy and integrating solar energy generation, battery storage, fast charging stations, and battery swapping services to support a full-service network.

GAC's green strategy is focused not only on China but on the global market. Committed to being a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC is advancing its "One GAC 2.0" strategy to bring its mature new energy and ESG expertise to global users. At the Fortune Global 500 Summit, Feng stated that the path forward is new energy and low-carbon development, with China taking the global lead. Currently, GAC has established five KD plants globally, with plans to reach ten next year, accelerating the shift from vehicle exports to localized production. Going forward, GAC's globalization strategy extends beyond simply exporting products. The company is committed to the principles of in Local, for Local, integrated locally, serving locally, and contributing locally—delivering smart green mobility solutions tailored to users in every market, realizing the goals of "going in" and "moving up" in the global automotive landscape.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785945/GACFengXingyaVideo.mp4