GAC Marks SOP and AION UT Roll-Off in Austria, Advancing European Localized Cooperation with Magna

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GAC

27 Mar, 2026, 05:49 GMT

GRAZ, Austria, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2026, GAC has reached a major milestone in its European expansion with the Start of Production and roll-off of its AION UT at Magna's facility in Austria.

AION UT represents a central element of GAC's localization strategy in Europe, bringing together European design from Milan, assembly in Austria, and the company's global electric vehicle technology.

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Designed by GAC's European design team in Milan, AION UT is specifically tailored to European customer expectations in design, usability, driving experience, and intelligent electric mobility. With SOP and roll-off in Austria, AION UT connects local market understanding with a scalable industrial setup in Europe.

Collaboration with Magna

The localized and customized collaboration with Magna allows GAC to leverage established automotive manufacturing expertise and proven operational standards. This enables GAC to ensure high levels of quality, efficiency, and process reliability, and improve supply chain responsiveness and alignment with European market requirements.

As part of GAC's broader international strategy, AION UT serves as a strategic entry model for Europe, underlining the company's focus on intelligent electric mobility and long-term market development. AION UT is GAC's second model in the AION lineup, following the electric SUV AION V, which launched in Europe in 2025.

AION UT

AION UT is an electric hatchback with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, offering interior space comparable to a mid-size sedan. With a range of up to 430 km (WLTP) and fast charging from 30–80% in just 24 minutes (DC charging), AION UT is designed for confident everyday use across Europe.

About GAC

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Guangzhou, GAC Group has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for 13 consecutive years. With comprehensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and brands including GAC, AION and HYPTEC, GAC Group is dedicated to intelligent, high-quality, and sustainable mobility.

For further information, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/ 

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