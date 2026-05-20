Strong Communication Impact from Africa｜Middle East & Africa Media Explore GAC, Witnessing the Global Strength of Chinese Smart Manufacturing

BEIJING and GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Auto China, GAC's global strategy saw a major upgrade. At that time, leveraging the global auto industry's focus on China, GAC Middle East and Africa media launched a China Experience Tour. A total of 21 mainstream media and industry KOLs from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia and other countries traveled across Guangzhou and Beijing, immersing themselves in GAC's full-chain intelligent manufacturing, testing global models, and discussing GAC's blueprint for the Middle East and Africa markets.

The delegation toured GAC's Guangzhou base, visiting factories and the GAC Technology Museum to experience the full intelligent manufacturing chain. Later, they test-drove the GS7 PHEV and other models, building momentum for the GS7's upcoming launch in the region. Subsequently, they appeared at the Auto China 2026 booth, witnessing GAC's strategic upgrade aimed at becoming a leading Chinese auto exporter by 2030 through three pathways: In Local, For Local; Technology-driven; Ecosystem Co-construction.

The Middle East and Africa is a core strategic market in GAC's global layout. This experience tour was not only a showcase of technology and products, but also a journey of brand trust and cultural communication. Throughout the tour, authoritative media and KOLs from the region shared content via short videos, in-depth reviews, and graphic reports on major social platforms and media outlets. As of now, African KOLs have generated over 2.32 million exposures and over 220,000 interactions, with a single video reaching 1.7 million views. These efforts have turned them into powerful witnesses and communicators of the GAC brand in the region, bringing a real and three-dimensional "Tech GAC, Global GAC" to local markets and effectively enhancing brand influence and market anticipation.

Moving forward, GAC International will continue to uphold the principles of Craftsmanship, Trust, Technology and Ecosystem, stay committed to "In Local, For Local," optimize its product and service matrix for the Middle East and Africa, empower global smart mobility with Chinese intelligent manufacturing, and move forward together with users and partners in the region.

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