GAC Debuts at the 138th Canton Fair, Showcasing Technology and Culture as the Dual Engine Driving Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, the 138th Canton Fair opened in a grand ceremony in Guangzhou. Under the theme "Where Craft Meets Technology," GAC made a strong appearance at the Autumn Canton Fair with three strategic models—AION UT, S7, and HPYTEC HL—alongside its energy ecosystem achievements. This year, GAC deeply integrated Lingnan cultural heritage and elements from the National Games, delivering a multidimensional showcase of "technology globalization, ecosystem globalization, and culture globalization." The exhibition highlighted GAC's formidable technological strength and demonstrated the innovative practices and systematic competitiveness of Chinese automotive brands in the global marketplace.

At the GAC exhibition area, smart mobility took center stage through dedicated vehicle showcases, a VR immersive technology zone, and a planning display for global energy storage solutions. These offerings provided global buyers with an engaging, technology-driven mobility experience.

As an official partner of the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, and the only automotive brand participating in the "138th Canton Fair Music & Cuisine Festival," GAC created an immersive lifestyle space combining smart mobility, Cantonese cuisine, and interactive experiences. By presenting vehicles such as the M8, AION UT, and AION V in dynamic, mobile space scenarios, GAC empowered the gourmet experience and transformed these models into "mobile reception rooms," vividly showcasing new possibilities for human-vehicle life to global visitors.

Building on years of dedicated expansion along its internationalization path, GAC has progressively established a worldwide network spanning 85 countries and regions. This network encompasses more than 570 sales and service outlets, five overseas manufacturing plants, and seven transit warehouses, forming a mature business model that integrates vehicle exports with localized operations. From January to September 2025, GAC exported 92,000 vehicles, with self-owned brands accounting for over 92% of shipments — a year-on-year growth of 16.5%. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to focus on global customer needs, optimizing its product portfolio and service experience, and delivering more competitive models alongside market-attuned service systems. This approach will create a full-cycle closed loop from product delivery to customer satisfaction, further enhancing GAC's product strength in global markets.

