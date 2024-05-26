GAC AION Officially Enters the Nepalese Market with AION Y

GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, 2024, GAC hosted a brand launch and showroom opening press conference in Kathmandu, marking its official entry into the Nepalese market. The grand opening of Nepal's first GAC AION brand showroom introduces local consumers to the star model, the AION Y. Distinguished guests including Chen Song, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, GAC AION General Manager Gu Huinan, GAC International Deputy General Manager Wang Shunsheng, Binod Chaudhary, Chaudhary Group Chairperson, and Nirvana Chaudhary, Chaudhary Group Managing Director, along with prominent Nepalese media, and opinion leaders, attended the event to witness GAC Group's further expansion into international markets.

The press conference was held at the Thapathali showroom in Kathmandu, a prime location in the capital city. Covering an area of approximately 210 square meters, the new showroom features a modern full-glass curtain wall design on its exterior, making it highly recognizable along the entire automobile brand street and helping to establish GAC AION's premium brand image.

The event saw the grand unveiling of the AION Y, GAC AION's flagship model. Being one of GAC AION's best-selling pure electric SUVs, the model meets high standards for aesthetics, spaciousness, advanced technology, and safety, making it highly popular among young consumers globally.

In addition to the AION Y, GAC AION plans to launch several new models in Nepal this year, capable of adapting to the country's complex terrain and variable climate. GAC AION General Manager Gu Huinan stated, "Nepal has abundant resources such as water and electricity, and the development of smart electric vehicles is part of Nepal's national action plan. With GAC AION's extensive expertise in the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicle manufacturing and sales, we will effectively support Nepal's development of new energy vehicles and accelerate its energy transition."

Entering the Nepal market represents a significant milestone in GAC's "1551" Internationalization Strategy, supporting economic and trade cooperation between China and Nepal under the Belt and Road Initiative and accelerating regional economic green development. Looking ahead, GAC plans to continually strengthen the brand values of "Leading Quality" and "Technological Innovation," enhance its sales and service networks, introduce more new energy vehicle models, and meet the diverse needs of the local market. This initiative aims to provide sustainable mobility solutions in Nepal and foster deeper cooperation between China and Nepal in the field of new energy vehicles.