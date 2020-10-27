Gabino and Stephen Roche explain how Saphyre is disrupting an inefficient system || InsurTech Digital

The November issue of InsurTech Digital is now live, exploring topics including customer-centricity, RPA, IT Security and analytics platforms

NORWICH, England, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media has announced the launch of its November edition of InsurTech Digital.

In its cover story this month, entrepreneurs Gabino and Stephen Roche outline how their company Saphyre is introducing some much-needed disruption to an inefficient financial system. Capable of streamlining processes in order to help its clients achieve revenue faster, readers will find out about the company's unique and valuable offering:

"We chose to take on this endeavor because the status quo wasn't serving people's best interests," explained Stephen. "We just cut through the bureaucracy and deliver what the client actually needs."

Elsewhere, Jeremy Johnson, CEO of Protective Insurance, enthused that insurance companies should embrace 'the art of the possible' and outlined why problem-solving is at the heart of Protective's business strategy.

Containing insights from executives, thought leaders and insurance/tech industry experts across a range of subjects, BizClik Media interviewed Sapiens, Majesco, ABBYY, Software AG and many more. This issue explores how to create a compliant and secure insurance firm, learns the industry effect of analytics platforms from SAS, and counts down 10 of the world's leading insurtech startups.

Be sure to check out the magazine's 'virtual roundtable' feature, where seven experts debate the use, relevance and evolution of RPA in modern insurance.

