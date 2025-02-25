G-P Expands Availability of G-P Gia™; Welcomes Leaders to the Next Era of HR

The smartest AI global HR advisor, G-P Gia, thinks like a lawyer and cuts the cost and time of compliance by up to 95%; reducing the need to outsource legal in 50 countries and 50 U.S. states

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today welcomed HR and business professionals around the world to join the public beta of G-P Gia for free for a limited time.

Bringing together G-P's more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base with cutting-edge AI innovation, Gia helps companies to efficiently and compliantly navigate the complexities of global employment, reducing reliance on costly consultants.

Only G-P Gia delivers:

Unmatched expertise. Gia has learned from more than 750,000 scenarios, empowering HR leaders to solve both day-to-day and complex HR challenges, no matter the company size or location.





Gia has learned from more than 750,000 scenarios, empowering HR leaders to solve both day-to-day and complex HR challenges, no matter the company size or location. Accurate answers, fast. Gia thinks like a lawyer, interpreting the underlying meaning of questions and providing context-specific answers without the need to be an AI prompt expert.





Gia thinks like a lawyer, interpreting the underlying meaning of questions and providing context-specific answers without the need to be an AI prompt expert. Employment contracts in 50 countries and 50 U.S. states. Gia is the only global employment AI advisor that can review and draft modifications to contracts for legal compliance across 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states—with unmatched speed, precision and global coverage.





Gia is the only global employment AI advisor that can review and draft modifications to contracts for legal compliance across 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states—with unmatched speed, precision and global coverage. AI engineered to minimize hallucinations. Gia is built for unmatched precision. Its patent-pending AI combined with a proprietary RAG model and agentic framework delivers accurate results that are 10x better than the AI industry standard.





Gia is built for unmatched precision. Its patent-pending AI combined with a proprietary RAG model and agentic framework delivers accurate results that are 10x better than the AI industry standard. Trusted up-to-date information. Unlike other AI tools that scrape unreliable Internet sources, Gia is built on G-P's proprietary knowledge base, over 100,000 legally vetted articles and more than 1,500 government sources.

"G-P Gia represents the next evolution of global employment," said Pete Tiliakos, Principal Analyst & Strategic Advisor, GxT Advisors. "With organizations of every size seeking to open more talent channels, borderless hiring is an essential agility lever. G-P's ability to activate its deep differentiated global compliance expertise and insights to augment and empower business leaders in real time is a true organizational agility enabler."

G-P Gia is the go-to source for global employment, offering unparalleled expertise and compliance advice based on real-world best practices so users can reduce reliance on outside counsel and supercharge compliance efficiency. Whether a user needs guidance on local labor laws, help updating employment contracts, or advice on how to offboard an employee, Gia provides expert global employment and compliance guidance backed by verified, expert reviewed sources.

"Gia was built to bring together the best of human and AI expertise to solve complex HR challenges quickly and compliantly," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "It's like having an HR expert and legal advisor with you 24/7, enabling you to make better and compliant decisions. Gia is shaping the next era of HR."

The public beta of Gia follows an early access period where select companies have been using and providing feedback on the product. Gia has already provided context-specific guidance and real world documents and contracts to early access users around the world. They reported that Gia's responses provided an excellent level of country-specific detail and accuracy, without the wait of connecting with a human expert.

Gia is now available in beta to HR and business professionals around the world. Register to become a beta user here and receive free access to G-P Gia for a limited time.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the smartest AI global HR advisor, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

