FOMBONI, Comoros, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FX Junction, a leading social network for forex traders, released news based on its 2026 Retail Sentiment Report of Social Trading. The research indicates a shift in how the "Reddit generation" of traders is moving away from anonymous boards toward verified social ecosystems.

The report coincides with Reddit's blockbuster Q4 2025 earnings, which saw the platform's revenue surge 70% year-over-year to $726 million. With Daily Active Uniques (DAU) climbing to 121.4 million, Reddit has officially cemented itself as the primary "harbor" for retail sentiment.

However, FX Junction's research indicates that while Reddit remains the town square for discovery, the execution of trades is moving to "Closed-Loop" social trading platforms.

Key Research Findings:

The Signal-to-Noise Gap: 68% of retail traders surveyed stated they use Reddit for "idea discovery," but 74% expressed concern over "fake gain porn" and unverified screenshots.

The AI Concentration: Tech and AI-related stocks accounted for 63% of all trading discussions on social hubs in early 2026, driven by a new wave of "AI-search" tools integrated into social platforms.

Demand for Verification: Following the launch of Robinhood Social and similar verified-trade features by major brokers, there has been a 40% increase in users migrating to platforms where "Copy Trading" is backed by audited, real-time brokerage data rather than anonymous tips.

"We are seeing the professionalization of the meme-stock era," says the report of FX Junction. "Reddit built the community, but brokers are now building the trust. The 2026 trader doesn't just want to read a thread on r/stocks; they want to see the verified entry price, the risk-management parameters, and the historical drawdown of the person they are following. We are moving from 'Social Media Trading' to 'Social Truth Trading.'"

About FX Junction

The investment and trading platform FX Junction has surpassed 40,000 users, placing it among the world's leading social trading networks. In the area of CFDs and forex, FX Junction had already established itself as one of the global leaders among social platforms for traders.

FX Junction was founded in 2011. The company's launch was supported by a Swiss investor through the parent company Pine Group SA, alongside U.S. executive Ryan Novak.

The platform has established itself as a successful social network for online trading, enabling members to connect with other traders to exchange ideas, strategies, and additional information related to the financial markets. By linking their MetaTrader accounts, members can analyze their trading activity using a wide range of performance statistics and follow each other's positions. They can also use the AutoCopy system to replicate trades from verified signal providers in real time.

For more information about the company, visit: https://www.fxjunction.com.