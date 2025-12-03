FX Junction Redefines Social Trading

ZURICH, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment and trading platform FX Junction has surpassed 40,000 users, placing it among the world's leading social trading networks. In the area of CFDs and forex, FX Junction had already established itself as one of the global leaders among social platforms for traders.

FX Junction was founded as early as 14 years ago, well before the major boom of platforms such as Robinhood or Reddit. The company's launch was supported by a Swiss investor through the parent company Pine Group SA, alongside U.S. executive Ryan Novak.

The platform has established itself as a successful social network for online trading, enabling members to connect with other traders to exchange ideas, strategies, and additional information related to the financial markets.

By linking their MetaTrader accounts, members can analyze their trading activity using a wide range of performance statistics and follow each other's positions. They can also use the AutoCopy system to replicate trades from verified signal providers in real time.

For members, social trading is more than just a way to make trading more engaging. Alongside inspiration and simplicity, it also offers valuable opportunities for portfolio diversification. The FX Junction trading community is spread across the globe and includes traders of all ages.

