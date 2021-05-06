Fuzhou FTZ drives development through digitization

The zone put into operation a comprehensive service platform in 2020 as part of its efforts to offer better services to enterprises in the zone.

An official of the zone said that the platform consists of five main parts, including information gathering and port supervision, and that it delivers greater convenience to the zone's authority department by collecting and classifying both the overall and specific information of market entities, entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups.

Digital technologies can not only accelerate the zone's process in digital transformation, but also help optimize its business environment, according to the official.

Supported by the zone's supervision department, the commodity exchange for trading aquatic products in the zone has made great efforts to promote reform and innovation in management. It launched a digital "traceability management system" that will cover every procedure related to the aquatic products it sells from production to reuse to ensure food safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498701/Image1.jpg

SOURCE China Daily