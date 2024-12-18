Future Minerals Forum Releases Bold Three-Day Agenda for 2025

FMF 2025 will tackle the toughest challenges in the global mineral supply with world's top leaders

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the agenda for FMF25 was revealed at a press conference in Riyadh, led by Saudi Arabia's Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, H.E. Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

FMF Press Conference

"For the past three years, the Future Minerals Forum has become the premier gathering for minerals and an all-year-long effort to address the sector's challenges and opportunities. To achieve this, it convenes government representatives, industry leaders, investors, research institutes, and media at the most senior level in the heart of Riyadh to shape the future of minerals," said H.E. Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

Now in its fourth year and under the theme "Year of Impact," FMF25 will tackle the most critical issues and redefine the future of minerals in our rapidly evolving world. The three-day agenda includes the:

4 th edition of the world's largest Ministerial Roundtable on minerals with over 100 government representatives and 50 international organizations, where policy and industry intersect to shape global strategies.

on minerals with over 100 government representatives and 50 international organizations, where policy and industry intersect to shape global strategies. 2 nd edition of the International Geological Surveys meeting , the largest gathering of survey CEOs ever assembled.

, the largest gathering of survey CEOs ever assembled. Inaugural Centers of Excellence and Technology meeting , a gathering of experts at the leading edge of minerals research and innovation.

, a gathering of experts at the leading edge of minerals research and innovation. Inaugural Knowledge Exchang e , is a space for in-depth sharing of the latest advancements in minerals intelligence, geology, technology, sustainability, and talent development.

, is a space for in-depth sharing of the latest advancements in minerals intelligence, geology, technology, sustainability, and talent development. Inaugural Leadership Roundtable , a unique gathering of Ministers, CEOs, and global experts to tackle investment, infrastructure, value addition, and processing hub creation.

, a unique gathering of Ministers, CEOs, and global experts to tackle investment, infrastructure, value addition, and processing hub creation. First-ever Regional Leadership Roundtables on Africa , Central Asia , and Latin America uniting supplier nations to create a powerful, unified global minerals movement.

uniting supplier nations to create a powerful, unified global minerals movement. FMF Conference Plenary, with the largest number of CEOs from the minerals and related sectors addressing today's market and political challenges to deliver actionable impact. Speakers include CEOs from 11 of the top 20 global mining companies and 10 International Council for Metals and Mining (ICMM) member companies.

The FMF Ministerial Roundtable, a high-level, government-led meeting, anchors the program as a dynamic and impact-driven platform. One of the key reasons governments and CEOs consistently return to FMF is that it addresses the real challenges facing the global mineral supply at both governmental and senior leadership levels.

The Vice-Minister emphasized that the forum is one of the world's leading platforms for addressing regional and international challenges in the mining sector. He highlighted FMF's focus on enhancing the supply of critical minerals and their pivotal role in the global transition to clean energy. "FMF provides an exceptional opportunity to exchange ideas, showcase innovative solutions, and strengthen international cooperation to achieve sustainability in mining, while also driving economic and social developments," he added.

Day one will set the stage with the International Exhibition and interactive Knowledge Exchange sessions, where industry leaders will present insights into the global mineral supply outlook, technological advances, and sustainability frameworks. Audiences will engage directly with experts in Q&A-driven dialogues.

Fresh voices from the downstream sector will present innovative ways to integrate local communities and economies into the mineral value chain, offering attendees firsthand insights into the future applications of emerging technologies and showcasing the possibilities at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

Days two and three include the Leadership Roundtables including a series of Regional Leadership Roundtables for Africa, Latin America and Central Asia, bringing focus to the opportunities for trade and investment to and from emerging supplier regions. Each session will involve Ministers CEOs and industry experts to tackle a tough issue in order to unlock and de-risk global mineral supply through collaboration.

FMF 2025 commands an impressive roll call of industry titans who have left their mark on the mineral and industrial sectors, including;

Dominic Barton , Chairman of Rio Tinto

Chairman of Rio Tinto Máximo Pacheco, Chairman of Codelco

Chairman of Codelco Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo America

CEO of Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold

CEO of Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont

President and CEO of Newmont Graham Kerr, CEO of South32

CEO of South32 Kent Masters , CEO of Albermarle

CEO of Albermarle Catherine Raw, Chief Development Officer at BHP

Chief Development Officer at BHP Jinghe Chen, Executive Chairman of Zinjin

Executive Chairman of Zinjin Yuan Honglin, Chairman of CMOC

Chairman of CMOC Jonathan Price , CEO of Teck Resources

CEO of Teck Resources Jeremy Weir , Executive Chairman and CEO of Trafigura Group

Executive Chairman and CEO of Trafigura Group Mark Cutifani, Chairman of Vale Base Metals

Chairman of Vale Base Metals Bob Wilt , CEO of Ma'aden

CEO of Ma'aden Jasper Jung , Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Public Policy at General Motors

Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Public Policy at General Motors Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy and Daimler Truck

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy and Daimler Truck Robert Friedland , Founder of Ivanhoe Mines , Ivanhoe Electric, and I-Pulse

Founder of , Ivanhoe Electric, and I-Pulse HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz , Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy

Minister of Energy H.E. Bandar AlKhorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources H.E. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance

Minister of Finance H.E. Khalid Al-Mudaifer , Saudi Arabia's Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs

Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment

Minister of Investment H.E. Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council

Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council H.E. Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan , Saudi Arabia's Minister of Education

Minister of Education H.E. Saleh Al Jasser , Minister of Transport and Logistics Services

Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Mohammed A. Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power

These distinguished speakers bring a wealth of expertise from the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Hand-picked for their expertise, they will drive solution-based discussions that span the entire mineral ecosystem.

Explore the detailed program agenda, sessions, themes, and speakers here.

Media are invited to register to attend the event by completing the accreditation form here.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The world's leading forum for shaping the future of minerals

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is the world's premier platform for minerals. FMF stands at the forefront of global industry connections, bringing together governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future of minerals. With 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including 75 government representatives, FMF serves as a catalyst for global collaboration.

Through the (invite-only) ministerial roundtable, conference and exhibition, and specialized Mineral Technology and Exploration zones, the global conversation on minerals takes center stage, driving innovation and collaboration toward a sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584359/FMF_Press_Conference.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314209/5085100/Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo.jpg