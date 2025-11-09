Saudi Arabia to Host the 11th Ministerial Conference of Least Developed Countries (LDCMC11) in November

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the 11th Ministerial Conference of the Least Developed Countries (LDCMC11) on November 22, under the theme "Advancing Inclusive Industrialization: Investment, Innovation, and Partnerships in the Least Developed Countries." The conference is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and will precede UNIDO's 21st General Conference, hosted in Riyadh.

Infographic about LDCMC11

The conference is a major global platform dedicated to discussing industrial development in the world's least developed countries. It reinforces the international community's commitment to supporting 44 countries across Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and the Caribbean. Its objectives include enabling greater access to financing, promoting the exchange of knowledge and technologies, stimulating trade, and accompanying least developed countries to integrate more effectively into regional and global value chains.

The conference will focus on accelerating inclusive industrialization through three main pillars: investment and financing, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Discussions will explore innovative financial mechanisms to mobilize both local and international capital to support sustainable industrial growth in LDCs, while highlighting the role of development finance institutions and multilateral banks. The agenda also includes dialogue on Transformative Industrial Policies for irreversible graduation. The discussion will delve into the design and implementation of forward-looking industrial policies that promote diversification, value addition, and technological upgrading in LDCs.

The event will open with a high-level session titled "Uniting for Progress by Innovation," followed by a High-level Ministerial dialogue on how to foster enabling environments that attract sustainable investment, nurture innovation ecosystems, and build inclusive industrial capabilities. The session will explore synergies between national priorities and global opportunities, emphasizing the role of South-South cooperation, regional integration, and public- private alliances. The program will feature interactive sessions bringing together the private sector, governments, and development partners, as well as contributions from experts and policymakers. These engagements aim to build effective partnerships, support technology transfer, and drive sustainable industrial investment in the most vulnerable countries.

Saudi Arabia will further strengthen its role by hosting the 21st UNIDO General Conference in Riyadh from November 23 to 27, 2025. The event will bring together representatives from 173 member states, along with distinguished leaders from governments, the private sector, and international organizations, reinforcing the Kingdom's critical role as a global partner in advancing industrial development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817998/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817999/Ministry_of_Industry_and_Mineral_Resources_Logo.jpg