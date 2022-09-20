Future Market Insights Inc. Recognized by Clutch, New York, as a Top 2022 Business Consulting Company

Acknowledging the firm for its strategic business consulting services, high client satisfaction score of 4.9/5; Clutch has honoured Future Market Insights in their recent Clutch Leaders Award 2022!

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights Inc. an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is named a Clutch Leader 2022 in the category of business consulting.

Clutch recognized Future Market Insights for its impeccable business consulting services that helps enterprises shape integrated and actionable business strategy to manoeuver any economic downturns. The Company's C-suite consulting approach, high client satisfaction score of 4.9/5, strong and strategic social media presence were some of the key factors for being chosen as the leading consultancy player by Clutch. Commencing operations in 2014, Future Market Insights has grown to become a trusted business consulting & market research partner for enterprises globally. With its headquarter in Delaware USA, it has its offices today in London, Dubai, New York with the largest delivery centre in India.

"We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from Clutch, which is a strong testament of our services and our promise to serve clients across all rungs of business to become intelligence-powered, self-sustained, and resilient organizations!"

— Mr. Sudip Saha, COO, Future Market Insights Inc.

"Being the recipient of this Leaders Award 2022 in Business Consultancy from Clutch is a great milestone for our company, a demonstration of our clarity of vision, and execution prowess. This was possible because of the continued trust our clients have in us and we're committed to serving them with excellence for years to come!"

- Anurag Singh, CEO, Future Market Insights Inc.

Here are snippets of reviews Future Market Insights received through Clutch:

"Thanks to the distinguished expertise of Future Market Insights, the company is able to plan and implement regional business strategies. The team was highly efficient, and internal stakeholders were particularly impressed with the project's quick turnaround time."

— Business Analyst, Automotive Bearing Manufacturer

"Future Market Insights already lives up to expectations with their reliability as a partner. Their commitment to meet tight deadlines is unmatched"

- CEO, Corporate Intelligence Ltd.

For context, Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews platform committed to helping small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses connect with capable service providers. Clutch serves as a valuable resource to businesses when it comes to market research. The platform guarantees unbiased information by interviewing clients of registered vendors directly.

About Future Market Insights Inc.

ESOMAR-accredited Future Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, USA, has been in the business consulting & market research space since a decade, with clientele spanning 15+ industry verticals, such as automotive & transportation, ICT, consumer products, automation and equipment, food & beverage, retail, services & utilities, chemicals & materials, energy, mining, and oil & gas, covering leading and emerging geographies and over 200+ niche markets. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises in these industries are our clients.

Our market leading insights have been regularly cited in global media such as FORTUNE, THEGUARDIAN, ENTERPREUNEUR, MONEYCONTROL, HUFFPOST, BLOOMBERG, FORBES and BUSINESS INSIDER

We have been partnering with clients on the following aspects of their business transformation, among others:

Generating business opportunities in any niche market

Evaluating profitability of new products/services/concepts

Outperforming the market with strategic intelligence on competitors

Providing real-time insights about customers and market developments

Growth Strategy & Planning and Business Transformation Advisory

Revenue Optimization Strategies, Product Rationalization & Pricing

De-risk Strategies, Innovation Excellence, Change Management

SOURCE Future Market Insights