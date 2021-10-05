Future Market Insights Appoints Aditi Basu as Chief Marketing Officer

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), an award-winning market research & consulting firm, announces the appointment of Mrs. Aditi Basu as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Aditi will be responsible for leading the marketing strategy for MarketNgage, the revolutionary intelligence engine of Future Market Insights, purpose-built for disparate market research needs of today's businesses.

Aditi has over fifteen years of experience in corporate strategy and go-to-market advisory. She has held leadership positions at Capgemini and Frost & Sullivan, where she was responsible for driving strategic marketing and business development for key service lines and business units.

The market research industry is in the midst of a tech-enabled transition, with AI, cloud, and big data shaping how clients access market intelligence. Future Market Insights has taken the lead in this transition through MarketNgage, which offers clients a seamless, single-window access to choose from a wealth of insights.

"This is an exciting era for the market research & consulting industry as technology brings to fore new possibilities. With MarketNgage, we leverage our analysts' expertise combined with AI, automation to bring the right insights, real-time to provide a truly revolutionary experience for our clients", says Mrs. Aditi Basu, who will be helming the marketing & business development strategy for MarketNgage.

Consume Multi-format Research & Intelligence Across industries, with Flexi Pricing

MarketNgage offers cutting-edge market, competitor and buyer insights in multi formats including interactive dashboards, playbooks, datasheets, summaries, graphics, news alerts. All this, across diverse industries including automotive, healthcare, chemicals & materials, food & beverage, retail, industrial equipment, manufacturing and packaging.

The platform was conceptualized to meet the ever-growing demands of clients ranging from university students to those on the Fortune 1000.

"We built MarketNgage with a simple vision – to make high-quality market intelligence accessible to everyone at a scale and pricing that flexes as per their needs. We have paid special attention to accessibility and pricing, two key factors that dissuade SMEs from engaging in market research", says Mr. Anurag Singh co-founder of Future Market Insights.

A salient feature of MarketNgage is its flexi-pricing model. Instead of being tied up in rigid subscription plans, MarketNgage clients have the flexibility of choosing from renting the data they need, pay-when-they-use, and industry subscriptions.

MarketNgage brings the best in market research & intelligence, whether it is syndicated reports or custom solutions designed as per client's business requirement. From niche market & competitor analysis to Gen-Z market intelligence, MarketNgage gives clients the flexibility to access insights on-the-go, on-demand.

Ready to experience The MarketNgage Advantage? Sing Up today and get started with free credits https://www.marketngage.com/signup

