Further Study supports use of Nevisense within new Non-melanoma Skin Cancer application

A new clinical study from Germany including nearly 1,000 patients confirms the value of Nevisense when used to evaluate suspected Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC)

The study publication is an important milestone in SciBase's strategy to broaden the areas of use and potential markets for Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study evaluating the value of using Nevisense on suspected Non-melanoma skin cancer (also known as Keratinocyte cancer) in normal clinical practice is now published. The article named "Retrospective evaluation of the performance of the electrical impedance spectroscopy system Nevisense in detecting keratinocyte cancer" reviewed clinical results when Nevisense was used on lesions with a suspicion of skin cancer.

The study included a total of 1,712 lesions and 951 patients, collected at a private clinic in Germany over a period of 4 years. The study confirmed the ability of Nevisense to accurately identify non-melanoma skin cancers with a sensitivity of 98,4%. In addition, the study showed that when using Nevisense almost half of the lesions examined did not require a biopsy. The article concludes that Nevisense is a valuable adjunct support tool in clinical decisions for cases with suspicion of non-melanoma skin cancer. The article is available through the following link: http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/srt.13007

These results support a new clinical application that is an important part of our growth strategy. We continue to leverage our technology platform to both add clinical value and expand the market segments we address. We believe that the Non-melanoma Skin Cancer application will help us achieve both goals, and short term be key in accelerating our growth in Germany. We look forward to releasing the application as soon as our Medical Device Regulation approval is complete, which we expect around the end of the first quarter", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense



SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

