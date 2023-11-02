Furniture Village teams up with Dr Ranj to give top tips for beating tiredness in the winter

SLOUGH, England, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's always harder to get up in the mornings during winter, but why is this the case? Dr. Ranj, Sleep Ambassador at Furniture Village, reveals why you feel more tired when the weather turns chilly and how to combat the urge to stay under the sheets a bit longer.

Why do you feel more tired in the winter?

As the days become shorter, you get a lot less sun which can make you feel more tired. Dr Ranj explains: "It gets dark earlier in the winter, meaning we get reduced sun exposure. This affects our circadian rhythm, as our bodies produce more melatonin, the sleep hormone."

Vitamin D has a role to play as it contributes to mood and energy levels. With less sun during the winter, you get less vitamin D which can make you feel more tired and, even a little down which could make you more likely to get ill.

How to boost your energy levels this winter according to Dr Ranj

Dr. Ranj has suggested a few simple fixes to boost energy levels during winter:

Make sure your bed is perfect for you all year round

Everybody's sleep needs are different. This is why, for a good night's rest, you should choose a mattress that has the right level of support for your needs and particular sleeping position, together with a duvet that keeps you at the ideal temperature all night long. Dr. Ranj: "We may not realise but sometimes it's the bed itself that disturbs your sleep, so choosing one that's comfortable from winter to summer is imperative. Uninterrupted sleep contributes to more energy, is important for reducing stress, and helps the immune system to work better. So, it's important to get it right."

Regular exercise contributes to a better sleep and more energy

Exercising releases endorphins, 'feel good' hormones, that reduce stress and therefore contribute to a better sleep and more energy for the next day. Dr Ranj: "Sometimes in winter, our exercise gets a little less consistent. However, regular activity is a great way to make sure you get good quality sleep. Go outside or have a living room workout session if it's raining. The key is to get into a routine and maintain it, but try not to do it too close to bedtime!"

Follow a 24-hour guide for a better sleep

Aiming for a good night's sleep also means making different choices throughout the day: from eating a nutritious breakfast to drinking more water, choosing magnesium-rich foods and not eating too close to bed time. "What we do, where we live and what we eat, all influence how well we sleep at night. So, think about your habits throughout the day and the ways they might contribute negatively or positively to your ability to get a good rest" says Dr Ranj. His 24-hour guide for better sleep created in collaboration with Furniture Village shows an hour-by-hour breakdown of all the little things that can influence how tired or rested you feel.

