FUN88 Launches Big Black Friday Campaign - Huge Discounts and Massive Savings

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN88 is excited to announce the most awaited promotion of the year, the [BLACK FRIDAY] – MASSIVE DISCOUNTS, MEGA DEALS. All members will have access to huge discounts, exclusive bonuses, and surprise rewards for a wide range of products.

FUN88's Black Friday Promotion Details:

FUN88 [BLACK FRIDAY] - Flat 80% OFF + UP TO 8,888 FREE BONUS POINTS

FUN88's Black Friday Promotion offers unique opportunities for members to earn rewards and enjoy unbeatable savings:

I) Special Mission: Members can make a deposit on Black Friday to unlock a surprise bonus ranging from 18 to 8,888 Bonus Points. To claim, they can visit the 'Reward Center' and check the 'Special Mission' section to complete the mission (*Terms apply).

II) Rewards Page: Members can enjoy 80% off on all listed Free Cash Rewards when redeeming points. Members can simply head over to the 'Reward Center' and check the 'Awards' section to redeem Black Friday Points (*Terms apply).

This special event gives FUN88 members the chance to earn bonus points, save on products, and enjoy surprise rewards. Whether it's earning bonuses or making big savings, there's something for everyone. New members can join FUN88 today to take part and claim these great deals. Those interested can visit the Reward Lobby to enjoy instant bonuses and massive 80% discounts.

FUN88 provides a seamless experience with easy login and secure registration through the FUN88 app and website. If there are any questions or issues, customer support is available 24/7 to assist members. Those interested can join today and enjoy a safe, secure, and rewarding gaming experience.

About FUN88

FUN88 is a top innovator in online gaming, setting the highest standards for fun and security. The platform partnered with global sports stars like football legend Iker Casillas and was the official Asian partner of Newcastle United FC. FUN88 is strongly committed to safety, protecting user data, and offering top service in a secure environment. With a great mix of games and promotions, FUN88 delivers a trustworthy and rewarding experience for every member.

Contact:

FUN88 Website: https://global.fun88.com/

Email: cs.thai@fun88.com | cs.viet@fun88.com

Facebook: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialfb | https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialfb

YouTube: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialyt | https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialyt

Instagram: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88official-ig | https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88official-ig

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832740/FUN88_Black_Friday.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707566/FUN88_Logo.jpg