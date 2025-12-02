FUN88 Introduces USDT Payments for Faster, Safer, and More Rewarding Gaming

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN88, a leading platform in igaming and sports entertainment, is proud to announce the launch of USDT (Tether) as a new payment option. This addition provides users with a faster, more secure way to manage funds, ensuring smooth transactions from deposits to withdrawals. Supported by major exchanges like Binance, USDT enhances the FUN88 experience with speed, reliability, and convenience.

Key Benefits of Using USDT on FUN88:

FUN88 Launches USDT: Instant Transactions, Secure Payments, and Exclusive

Tether is tied to the US Dollar, offering a stable and predictable payment method, free from price fluctuations. Global Use & 24/7 Availability: USDT is accepted worldwide and available for transactions at any time, offering unlimited deposit limits.

The FUN88 KYC process follows strict anti-money-laundering policies, ensuring a safe and fair environment for all players.

Exclusive USDT Promotions:

To celebrate this launch, FUN88 is offering special rewards for USDT users:

Crypto Wallet Link Bonus: Up to 8,888 Baht / 8,888 VND for linking your crypto wallet.

Up to 8,888 Baht / 8,888 VND for linking your crypto wallet. First Deposit Bonus: 100% bonus up to 10,000 Baht / 10,000 Kđ on the first USDT deposit.

100% bonus up to 10,000 Baht / 10,000 Kđ on the first USDT deposit. Daily USDT Rewards: Earn free points and free bets every day when depositing USDT.

FUN88 offers a secure and engaging experience with simple registration, the FUN88 app, and rewarding gameplay. New players can enjoy attractive benefits, including a welcome bonus. With the integration of USDT as a payment option, FUN88 ensures a fast, secure, and exciting journey for all players- from sign-up and first deposit to withdrawals.

About FUN88:

FUN88 is a trusted online platform offering a secure, easy-to-use experience for sports, esports, slots, lottery, fishing, and casino games, supported by fast payments and great promotions. As a leading innovator in the industry, FUN88 has partnered with major sports figures like football legend Iker Casillas, NBA stars Tony Parker and Kobe Bryant, and served as the official Asian partner of Newcastle United FC.

Contact:

FUN88 Global Website: https://global.fun88.com/

Email: cs.thai@fun88.com, cs.viet@fun88.com

Facebook: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialfb , https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialfb

YouTube: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialyt , https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialyt

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836146/FUN88_Launch_USDT.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707566/5651207/FUN88_Logo.jpg