FTX Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Company Highlights

- Achieved a record over $400 billion in monthly trading volume ($14B/day) in April 2021

-- ~25x increase YOY from April 2020

- Became world's 4th largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume

- Started the FTX Foundation Initiative in February 2021; pledged 1% of FTX fee revenue to the Foundation

-- Since then FTX and its users have pledged over $7.5m to effective charities

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX" or "The Company"), announced $400 billion in monthly trading volume on its platform during the month of April, making it the world's fourth largest crypto exchange by volume and the world's fastest growing exchange in terms of market share and new products added.

On May 8th, 2021 FTX celebrated its two-year anniversary with its partners and community. In the past two years, the exchange has evolved from an idea into one of the world's leading crypto venues. Last month alone FTX saw $14 billion in average daily volume and open interest peaking above $10billion, representing ~25x YOY growth from April 2020.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's Co-Founder and CEO, commented, "Several years ago, we took a look at the state of the world's crypto exchanges and identified a gap in the marketplace for a reliable and secure platform robust enough to meet the needs of institutional traders and other power users. In May of 2019, we launched FTX, determined to revolutionize how trading was conducted in the digital asset space. Two years later, FTX has established itself as a leading crypto exchange offering innovative and industry-leading products."

The platform now has around a million registered users, ranging from experienced institutional traders to sophisticated day traders, family offices and crypto-native investors. The company's acquisition of Blockfolio last year and the incorporation of trading into the offering at the beginning of the year provides an easy-to-use mobile onramp for users entering the crypto space. The Company is at the forefront of providing investors with exposure to digital assets through unique product offerings such as:

Futures

Spot Markets

Tokenized Stocks

Leveraged Tokens

Pre-IPO Contracts

Volatility Contracts

Prediction Markets

Currency Pairs

Staking

OTC & Institutional Products

These unique offerings appeal to a variety of traders; as an example, the institutional quant trader may want to leverage the ability to trade tokenized stocks 24/7 while the crypto-native trader can utilize leveraged tokens to trade crypto on margin without having to worry about liquidations or collateral management.

These innovations and the desire to provide the best exchange for digital asset trading comes from the drive to create the greatest positive impact on the world. Sam is a supporter of effective altruism and, in February of 2021, the FTX Foundation was created with the mandate to direct that 1% of FTX fee revenue to organizations offering the greatest positive impact on the world. Since its creation, the foundation has donated $730k to organizations such as GiveDirectly, Clean Energy Innovation and Oxygen for India. $7.4M has been earmarked for charitable giving in the 3 months since inception, with the funds coming predominantly from users of the platform.

Bankman-Fried added, "I am extremely proud of the milestones that our team has achieved during our short history. That said, this is just the beginning for FTX. We're continuously looking to bridge the gap between the tools and services used by traditional and digital asset investors. We are determined to lead the industry forward through innovation, and through the FTX Foundation to help change the world for the better."

About FTX

FTX is a crypto-trading exchange built by traders, for traders. We offer innovative products including industry-leading derivatives, options, volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. We strive to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users. FTX strives to be the most innovative exchange in the industry and has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected crypto exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

Media Contact

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for FTX)

+1 646-859-5951

FTX@mgroupsc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507122/FTX_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://ftx.com



SOURCE FTX International