FSS introduces BLAZE in the Middle East, to provide a scalable, efficient payment solution

BLAZE, a cloud-native microservices-based technology platform, was introduced during the Simply Payments event, a Leadership Connect Conference for financial services industry representatives

BLAZE is designed to facilitate scalable and secure payment transactions, in sync with the changing demand faced by banks and financial institutions in the region

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Software & Systems Pvt Ltd (FSS), a prominent global payments technology solutions provider, introduced BLAZE for the Middle East payments market during the Simply Payments conference, on 7th March, in Dubai.

The Simply Payments conference focused on the theme of 'Redefining payments ecosystem through platforms'. The event was attended by dignitaries from the ME finance industry along with notable speakers, including Mr. Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments, who elaborated on 'UAE's payment ecosystem'; Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekaili, AGM - Head of Digital & e Channels at the National Bank of Oman, shared insights into the 'Success story of payment platforms'; and Mr. Tony Chacko Joseph, Head of Digital Payments Transformation at the Ministry of Finance, who discussed 'Digital Payments in the Public Sector'.

BLAZE is a cloud-native microservices-based technology platform designed to offer significant efficiency gains in terms of speed and scalability, and ensure high durability during peak workloads, improve fraud prevention, and enhance services to banks and financial institutions, while simplifying choices and bolstering the confidence of end consumers.

Using the BLAZE architecture, the FSS Payment Gateway can process over 5000 transactions per second.

BLAZE, a platform that is built to create a robust ecosystem of world-class payment technology, will help financial services institutions and banks overcome the challenges imposed by heavy, monolithic architectures.

FSS has a proven track record in the Middle East, with more than 18 products deployed across six countries and partnerships with the top tier-1 banks, four of the six central country switches, and the top two third-party processors.

V Balasubramanian, CEO of CashTech, FSS, said: "Continued expansion in the region demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with quality services and support. With BLAZE, we further embody our commitment to innovation in payments. BLAZE will enable banks and financial institutions to deliver their customers novel and innovative payment experiences."

The entry of BLAZE into the market will further expand its presence in the Middle East market and provide digital technology-enabled scalable and safe payment solutions.

