FSS Future-Proofs Middle East Payments with Scalable, Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Software & Systems (FSS), a global leader in payment technology, has announced the successful completion of a major cloud transformation initiative across the Middle East. By migrating mission-critical customer platforms to a sovereign, enterprise-grade private cloud, FSS has modernized its regional hosting infrastructure. This strategic transformation enhances operational resilience and scalability while ensuring alignment with UAE data residency mandates, enabling clients to operate on a secure, high-performance, cloud-native ecosystem.

A future ready hosting environment for Middle East financial institutions

Opportunity | Enabling growth with a modern, compliant cloud framework

As transaction volumes across the Middle East continue to accelerate and regulatory expectations intensify, FSS identified the need to move beyond traditional on-premises infrastructure. Customers increasingly demanded higher uptime, rapid scalability, and strong assurance that sensitive financial data would remain securely hosted within UAE borders.

To address these requirements and remove infrastructure limitations, FSS initiated a region-wide modernization program, transitioning its platforms to a more agile and resilient cloud environment. The new architecture is built on a next-generation, high-availability framework supported by a hardened, multi-tier security model.

By leveraging geo-redundant Equinix datacentres, FSS decoupled its infrastructure to enable elastic scaling while maintaining consistent performance. This sovereign, cloud-native foundation supports mission-critical payment processing without compromising regulatory integrity.

Solution | Migration to a sovereign enterprise private cloud within UAE borders

FSS selected BIOS Cloud, part of ZainTech, as its cloud service provider, leveraging its enterprise private cloud architecture and strong local data-centre footprint. The migration spans two locations: a primary data centre at Equinix Datacentre, IMPZ, Dubai, and a disaster recovery site at Equinix Datacentre, Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

This deployment ensures that all customer data, including transaction and application data, is stored and processed exclusively within UAE territory. The architecture aligns with UAE Central Bank guidelines and meets customer-specific data residency requirements. The enhanced cloud environment integrates built-in redundancy and high-availability configurations, creating a resilient hosting foundation for mission-critical payment services across the region.

Sandeep David Crasta, Sales Head – MENA Region at Financial Software & Systems, said, "This strategic modernization removes infrastructure bottlenecks to accelerate our clients' regional growth. By hosting transaction data exclusively within the UAE, we ensure compliance with UAE Central Bank regulations. Our customers now benefit from a future-proof foundation that combines data residency with seamless scalability."

Outcome | A future-ready hosting environment for Middle East financial institutions

With the transition to a sovereign private cloud complete, FSS has established a scalable and resilient foundation tailored to the evolving digital payments landscape in the Middle East. Financial institutions across the region now gain access to enhanced performance, stronger resilience, and a hosting environment designed to meet both current and future regulatory requirements.

Anand Krishnamurthi, Head – Global Digital Delivery at Financial Software & Systems, concluded, "By establishing a sovereign cloud foundation, we are providing Middle East financial institutions with a secure, compliant environment that supports the region's high-volume digital growth. We have created a future-ready processing ecosystem where performance, resilience, and data residency are assured."

About Financial Software & Systems (FSS)

Financial Software & Systems (FSS) is a global leader in payments technology and transaction processing, serving banks, financial institutions, and fintechs across more than 25 countries. Its offerings span card issuance, merchant acquiring, real-time payments, reconciliation, secure authentication, and device monitoring. Platforms such as FSS BLAZE™ and FSS BLAZE™ Studio enable rapid deployment and low-code innovation, driving digital transformation across the global payments ecosystem.

