Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to Hit US$ 16.53 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Sales of Frozen Food Via E-Commerce Platforms

Frozen bakery products market share is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2031. The rising consumer preference for gluten-free products is likely to introduce new trends in the market during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global frozen bakery products market is growing due to the increasing demand for frozen and convenience baked goods through e-commerce platforms.

The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The multicultural composition of many societies highlights various cultural preferences. As individuals from different cultural backgrounds share culinary experiences, there is an increased desire for products that align with specific cultural tastes, contributing to the demand for frozen bakery products.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The frozen bakery products market is expected to reach US$ 16.53 billion by 2031 from US$ 11.10 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031. Hectic work schedules are changing the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers, thereby increasing their dependency on convenience food products, such as frozen bakery products. These products allow consumers to save time and effort associated with ingredient shopping and baking preparation. The food industry is witnessing a surge in the consumption of high-quality convenience food.

According to the '2023 Power of Frozen in Retail' by The Food Industry Association and the American Frozen Food Institute, frozen food sales in the US increased by 7.9%, reaching US$ 74.2 billion in July 2023. The Millennial and Gen X populations are the major consumers of these products, shopping mostly in supermarkets and through online channels. As per the Government of Canada, the retail sales of frozen bakery products in the country were reported to be US$ 280.8 million in 2022. The sales of frozen foods in Germany increased by 3.6% in volume, reaching 3.91 million metric tons in 2022, compared to 3.77 million metric tons in 2021, as per the International Institute of Refrigeration.

Prominent market players offer frozen bakery products, including bread and rolls, biscuits and cookies, donuts, and muffins. These products have extended product shelf-life due to the blast-freezing process. According to the '2023 Food and Health Survey' conducted by the International Food Information Council, out of 1,022 Americans (aged between 18 and 80 years), 61% of participants chose convenience as a major factor impacting food buying decisions in 2023, which was 56% in 2022. Preprocessed food allows consumers to save time and effort associated with food preparation and reduces baking time. Thus, the rising demand for frozen and convenience food drives the frozen bakery products market.

Expansion of E-Commerce: The emergence of e-commerce has transformed the way people purchase food products. Increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, growing purchasing power of consumers, rising convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms, and rapid access to emerging technologies are the key factors bolstering e-commerce. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, e-commerce sales in the US reached US$ 870 billion in 2021, which is 14.2% more than 2020. Furthermore, online grocery sales increased by 170% in 2021 than 2020, accounting for 9.6% of total grocery sales in the US. The online sales of food and beverages increased during the COVID-19 outbreak due to the shutdown of brick-and-mortar stores and the imposition of social restrictions by governments of various countries across the globe. Consumers continue to prefer buying frozen food via online retail channels. According to the '2023 Power of Frozen in Retail' by The Food Industry Association and the American Frozen Food Institute, the number of online grocery shoppers who purchase frozen food through e-commerce channels is rising. The research also revealed that 86% of shoppers in the US who bought groceries online purchased frozen products in 2023, indicating a rise of 82% from 2020.

Increasing Product Innovations and Launches by Key Market Players: Consumers seek convenience, nutrition, and artisanal quality while preparing or purchasing baked goods, prompting manufacturers to enhance product quality and develop innovative products to cater to evolving consumer demands. Manufacturers are investing significantly in strategic development initiatives, such as product innovation, research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansion, to attract a broad customer base and enhance their market position. In August 2024, T. Marzetti Co. (a subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corp) launched New York Bakery gluten-free frozen bread that includes Garlic Texas Toast and Five Cheese Texas Toast. Innovative ingredient sourcing and processing have allowed manufacturers to offer high-quality, allergen-free, and gluten-free baked goods that align with these dietary restrictions. For instance, in October 2022, Cappello's introduced the Low Carb Lifestyle Uncured Pepperoni Pizza. This frozen pizza is gluten-free and keto-friendly, containing high-fiber and a crust crafted with turnips, flaxseed, and almond flour for diet-conscious consumers. Thus, increasing product innovations and launches by key players drive the frozen bakery products market.

Geographical Insights: Europe led the market in 2023 with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the frozen bakery products market is segmented into breads and rolls, cakes and pastries, biscuits and cookies, and others. The breads and rolls segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By category, the frozen bakery products market is bifurcated into gluten-free and conventional. In 2023, the conventional segment accounted for a larger share of the market.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The frozen bakery products market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Rhodes International Inc, General Mills Inc , Pepperidge Farm Inc, Bridgford Foods Corp, Conagra Brands Inc, Cole's Quality Foods Inc., Sara Lee Frozen Bakery LLC, T. Marzetti Company, and The Edwards Baking Company are among the major companies operating in the frozen bakery products market.

Global Headlines on Frozen Bakery Products

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery LLC Announced New Superior On Main Peanut and Tree Nut Free Desserts

General Mills Expanded Frozen Dough Plant in Joplin, Missouri

Conclusion

The frozen bakery products market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for convenience foods and the rise of busy lifestyles favoring ready-to-eat bakery products. Frozen bakery products offer consumers a wide range of food choices that can be easily stored and prepared with minimal effort. The demand for frozen bakery products is strong in urban areas, where consumers seek quick meal solutions without compromising taste or quality. In addition, health-conscious consumers seek frozen bakery products with specific dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, organic, or low-calorie. The transition in dietary patterns has driven various manufacturers to expand their product range, thereby fueling the market growth.

The growing demand for frozen bakery products can be attributed to busy lifestyles, high consumption of baked goods, and an emphasis on convenience. In addition, emerging economies are witnessing a growing interest in frozen bakery products due to urbanization and an expanding middle-class population. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce has facilitated the accessibility and availability of frozen bakery products. Consumers can now conveniently order their favorite frozen bakery products from their homes and have them delivered directly to their doorstep. The competition has intensified with the growing number of frozen bakery product manufacturers entering the market, leading to an expanded product portfolio and improved marketing strategies.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, frozen bakery products manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

