Frost & Sullivan Reveals Technological Advances Facilitating Research across Preclinical Disease Models

Five technologies empowering preclinical disease modeling are providing preclinical research with highly accurate and precise services

SANTA CLARA, California, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Technological Advances Facilitating Research across Preclinical Disease Models, finds that the cross-synergy among five disciplines—artificial intelligence-powered systems, gene editing, quantum computing, 3D bioprinting, and bioelectronics—is driving the adoption of highly accurate, efficient, and specific preclinical disease models for a wide variety of therapeutic areas. The adoption of these technologies in preclinical research is saving time and expenditure while delivering precise, reliable information.

"Considerable business opportunities are emerging in the field of precision disease modeling worldwide; one of the main goals of the efforts relies on the support of collaborative research projects that firmly associate personalized medicine in human subjects with advances in cutting-edge technologies for preclinical research," said Cecilia Van Cauwenberghe, TechVision Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Going forward, North America and the Asia-Pacific regions are heavily oriented to the use of gene editing and stem cell reprogramming, whereas the adoption of organ-on-chip microfluidic systems and biomimetic sensors have found greater adoption in Europe."

Van Cauwenberghe added: "There is an essential demand for a high level of integration and amalgamation among the most disruptive technologies energizing the preclinical research space. Further, additional research and development is needed to better combine the major strengths of some technologies as well as to generate more reception for additional developments that may also empower these systems."

Innovation in technologies empowering preclinical disease modeling is presenting immense growth opportunities for market participants, including:

Technological Advances Facilitating Research across Preclinical Disease Models is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

