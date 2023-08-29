Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Smart Selangor Delivery Unit with the 2022 Company of the Year Award in the Southeast Asian Smart City Governance Agency Industry

Smart Selangor Delivery Unit is a Malaysian public initiative to equip Selangor citizens, businesses, and government agencies with the digital technologies needed for achieving fully smart services.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Southeast Asian smart city governance agency industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Smart Selangor Delivery Unit (SSDU) with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for its pioneering programs that encourage digital technologies in the Malaysian state of Selangor. SSDU is responsible for ensuring that key public services are delivered efficiently in response to the local community's growing need for more effective services. The Selangor state government created the company to manage and coordinate the delivery of key public services and enhance its citizens' standard of living by leveraging digital technologies.

To deliver the smart state objectives in Selangor, Malaysia, SSDU remains focused on optimizing digital technologies to offer seamless citizen and business-facing services.

The unit seeks to transform the state into a smart region by 2025 through smart government, smart economy, smart community, and smart infrastructure initiatives. With these four goals, the state of Selangor accelerates processes that connect businesses and citizens with the best digital tools to support a next-generation business environment. SSDU envisions these initiatives as the building blocks needed to boost business in Selangor as the digital technologies will benefit the government and get commercialized at the same time.

"To deliver the smart state objectives in Selangor, Malaysia, SSDU remains focused on optimizing digital technologies to offer seamless citizen and business-facing services. In addition, SSDU continues to champion and transform the delivery of public services to the citizens of Selangor by adopting digital infrastructure platforms and implementing digitalization to improve the efficiency of its services and increase the quality of living standards while nurturing the safety and security of citizens," said Kiran Kumar, research director at Frost & Sullivan. "Citizens and businesses in Selangor expect high standards of service delivery and the same user experience while accessing government services as they have with private enterprises, similar to what is being witnessed in developed nations worldwide."

In addition, SSDU has launched targeted initiatives to address specific problems. For example, it successfully launched the Citizens' Electronic Payments Platform (CEPat) to enhance digital payments. CEPat serves citizens by providing a cashless alternative to physical payments. It also enables them to make timely payments to government agencies, such as taxes and rent.

The company has achieved remarkable results. Citizens' quality of life is improving and a pro-business and pro-innovation climate is forming throughout the state of Selangor, which is rapidly joining the digital world. As a result, SSDU is realizing the vision of Selangor becoming a livable Smart State in ASEAN by 2025.

"SSDU has witnessed a record number of transactions through CEPat in recent months because many citizens are moving toward online transactions such as to pay parking fees and utility bills and to top up their prepaid cards," noted Kumar. "Frost & Sullivan research indicates that SSDU's dynamic ability to leverage technology-based innovations demonstrates a strategic approach to achieving the smart state vision, which is an ideal that regions worldwide aim to reach."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

