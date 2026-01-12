Diabolocom Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 European Technology Innovation Leadership for Excellence in AI-Driven Customer Experience Platforms

Recognition highlights Diabolocom's innovation leadership, sovereign cloud strategy, and customer-centric approach to secure, compliant, and sustainable software & AI for Customer Experience

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Diabolocom has been awarded the 2026 European Technology Innovation Leadership in the Customer Experience Platform industry for its outstanding achievements in AI-driven innovation, sustainable infrastructure design, and strategy execution. This recognition underscores Diabolocom's ability to deliver measurable customer impact while strengthening its competitive position in a rapidly evolving CX market.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and technology leverage. Diabolocom excels in both, demonstrating a strong alignment between long-term vision, regulatory requirements, and market demand, while executing with consistency, efficiency, and scale.

"Through this integrated approach, Diabolocom demonstrates that sustainability and innovation are mutually reinforcing forces. Its dedication to responsible infrastructure, transparent governance, and efficient AI design allows customers to adopt cutting-edge CX technologies that are secure, compliant, and environmentally sound," said Bernardin Arnason, Industry Director, Growth Opportunity Analytics, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on proprietary, independent R&D, Diabolocom continues to adapt and lead amid complex macroeconomic and regulatory conditions, developing its own AI-first platform designed to address the real business needs of customer service and sales teams. With 20 years of experience in the industry, Diabolocom has successfully brought AI capabilities to the international market, grounded in concrete use cases — from Agent Assist, which supports agents in real time as they handle customer inquiries, to Augmented Quality Monitoring, which analyzes conversations and delivers deep, actionable insights.

Innovation remains central to Diabolocom's approach. Its AI-enabled customer experience platform and CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) solutions support omnichannel engagement across voice and digital channels, delivering scalability, interoperability, and performance without compromising efficiency or governance. By combining purpose-built large and small language models with a cloud architecture, the company enables enterprises to integrate AI into workflows at their own pace while maintaining control over data residency, costs, and operational resilience. Diabolocom stands out for its ability to innovate across the entire production chain by developing an omnichannel interaction management platform with native AI capabilities while delivering operator services and cloud hosting.

"Diabolocom's strength lies in full ownership of the CX technology stack. By controlling our software, AI, and infrastructure end-to-end, we eliminate dependency risk and deliver solutions that are inherently more reliable, secure, and adaptable to each customer's operational and regulatory requirements. For our customers, this means working with a single, trusted partner that helps them to move confidently into the next chapter of CX, with proven results," says Frédéric Durand, Founder & CEO at Diabolocom.

Diabolocom's unwavering commitment to customer experience further reinforces its leadership position. The company empowers organizations with flexible deployment models, advanced self-service capabilities, and hands-on enablement that accelerate adoption and long-term value creation. Its focus on localized support, partner-led delivery, and transparent governance has proven critical for enterprises operating in regulated and multilingual environments across.

Frost & Sullivan commends Diabolocom for setting a high benchmark in technology innovation, execution excellence, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, sovereign infrastructure, and sustainability-first AI strategy are shaping the future of customer experience platforms and enabling enterprises to achieve secure, compliant, and environmentally responsible transformation at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding technology development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in performance, customer value, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights organizations that are redefining their industries through forward-looking innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Diabolocom

Diabolocom is the leading European provider of AI-first cloud-based contact center (CCaaS) and customer experience (CX) solutions that help organizations deliver seamless, personalized customer experiences. The platform combines proprietary AI technology, native telecom infrastructure, and deep CRM integrations to automate tasks, elevate data quality, and empower agents across all touchpoints.

Trusted by 400+ clients and deployed in 60+ countries, Diabolocom bridges the agility of SaaS innovation with carrier-grade voice performance. With offices worldwide and more than two decades of experience, the company advances customer loyalty and growth through sovereign, intelligent, and scalable communication technology.

Contact us: marketing@diabolocom.com

Visit our website: www.diabolocom.com/press