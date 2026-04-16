Frost & Sullivan Celebrates Industry Leaders at the 2026 Best Practices Recognition Gala

Recognizing companies for excellence, innovation, and business impact

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry trailblazers convened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Gala, held at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. The event brought together leading organizations from across industries to celebrate outstanding business achievements and recognize some of the most innovative and successful companies shaping the future of their fields.

"Frost & Sullivan presents its Best Practices Recognitions to organizations that exemplify industry leadership and inspire sustainable growth. These companies demonstrate a strong ability to anticipate emerging trends and deliver differentiated solutions that set new benchmarks in their markets," said Roger Fristad, Global Senior Director of Transformational Growth at Frost & Sullivan. "We congratulate all of this year's recipients on their outstanding performance and believe their achievements will continue to inspire innovation and excellence across the industry."

The following organizations have been honored with Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions:

Aeris

2025 Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Competitive Strategy Leadership

This company has established itself as a transformative force in the IoT connectivity market, backed by nearly three decades of expertise and continued innovation. By expanding into cybersecurity, advanced billing, and value-added services, the company has strengthened its position as a trusted long-term partner.

Learn more about Aeris

NSFocus

2025 Global AI Driven Security Operations Competitive Strategy Leadership

They stand out for their precision-driven, customer-centric approach to advancing AI-powered security operations. Backed by global reach, strong customer satisfaction, and continuous innovation, they deliver scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient protection.

Learn more about NSFocus

Heidi Health

2026 North American Artificial Intelligence Medical Scribe Technology Innovation Leadership

This recipient is tackling the administrative burden head-on with an AI-powered care platform that streamlines documentation. Heidi Health has evolved into a global solution, returning over 18 million clinical hours to healthcare teams across 116 countries.

Learn more about Heidi Health

Beep

2025 North American Autonomous Shuttles Technology Innovation Leadership

This company has successfully scaled from pilot programs to city-level deployment. By enabling efficient fleet management across diverse environments, the company has proven autonomous mobility is a sustainable and integral part of modern transit.

Learn more about Beep

Haber

2025 Global Industrial AI Technology Innovation Leadership

In industrial automation, Haber bridges the gap between monitoring and action with Elixa.ai, enabling real-time, closed-loop process control. Operating across 100 global sites, the platform has delivered over $300 million in annual savings while significantly reducing water usage.

Learn more about Haber

TailorMed

2025 North American Healthcare Financial Navigation Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership

They are addressing the disconnect between healthcare and financial access by building the largest medication affordability network in the United States. Integrated with electronic health records, their platform connects hospitals, clinics, and life sciences leaders to identify and support patients in real time.

Learn more about TailorMed

SharpenCX

2026 North American Cloud Contact Center Customer Value Leadership

The company stands out in the North American cloud contact center market with a disciplined, customer-centric approach and a modern, unified architecture. Its strong customer retention, deep vertical expertise, and expanding partner ecosystem reinforce its position as a trusted partner in digital transformation.

Learn more about SharpenCX

Bioiberica

2025 European Innovative Collagen Solutions New Product Innovation

This company has set a new benchmark in the European joint health market with pharmaceutical-grade precision, specializing in native type II collagen effective at just 40 milligrams per day. With rigorous quality standards and clinical validation, it delivers the transparency and performance demanded by today's health-conscious consumers.

Learn more about Bioberica

TP

2026 Indian Customer Experience Management Services Company of the Year

Honored for redefining customer experience through a powerful combination of advanced technology and human expertise. By integrating AI, analytics, automation, and cloud into a unified model, it delivers seamless, personalized interactions at global scale.

Learn more about TP

Aankhen

2026 Global Tariff Management Solutions Company of the Year

Through its fiChains technology, the company replaces static spreadsheets with real-time, computable, and verifiable pricing at the SKU level. They have pioneered a way to propagate negotiated prices to assembly lines worldwide in near-real-time, ensuring that every SKU is computable, repeatable, and verifiable.

Learn more about Aankhen

Cari-ai

2025 Latin American Intelligent Virtual Agent Company of the Year

For over a decade, the company has transformed legacy systems into seamless omnichannel journeys, delivering impactful results across healthcare and financial services. With strong growth, high customer satisfaction, and a leading presence in Latin America, it stands out for its commitment to innovation and customer well-being.

Learn more about Cari-ai

Fleetworthy

2025 North American CV Compliance, Safety, and Toll Management Company of the Year

By uniting three industry powerhouses into a single, cohesive ecosystem, they have created the only complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and toll management in North America.

Learn more about Fleetworthy

Geotab

2025 North American Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management Company of the Year

For 25 years, it has set the standard for innovation, processing over 100 billion data points daily and pioneering AI-driven fleet solutions. With unmatched scale, strong partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability, it continues to shape the future of mobility.

Learn more about Geotab

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com.