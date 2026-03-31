Frost & Sullivan: AT&T earns the 2026 US Next Generation 9-1-1 Market Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Accelerating NG911 Adoption

As the market leader in NG911, AT&T has upgraded 1,750 emergency call centers nationwide, enhancing safety for more than 88 million people

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that AT&T has been named the 2026 market leader in the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG911) for the eighth consecutive year. AT&T's Emergency Services IP Network (AT&T ESInet™) leads the market in advancing industry transformation that enhances public safety by supporting a more diverse set of IP-based communications during emergencies. This recognition highlights AT&T's consistent leadership in delivering reliable, standards-based NG911 solutions while strengthening public safety communications across the United States.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. AT&T excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with the evolving needs of emergency communications centers (ECCs) while executing with consistency, scalability, and operational reliability.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on connectivity, innovation, and customer care, AT&T has demonstrated an ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving public safety landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in NG911 infrastructure have enabled it to scale effectively across the United States. With ESInet™ deployments now spanning 18 states and covering approximately 88 million people, AT&T continues to set the benchmark for nationwide NG911 adoption. "AT&T's ESInet™ solutions architecture, coupled with FirstNet™ integration and the ability to demonstrate and showcase proven NG911 deployments, have emerged as key differentiators in a highly competitive environment," states Brent Iadarola, Practice Area Leader, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation is central to AT&T's approach. Its managed, as-a-service NG911 model reduces complexity for public safety agencies by providing secure, interoperable, and standards-compliant solutions. Moreover, the AT&T ESInet™ is backed by standard service level agreements (SLAs) for availability, call delivery, call quality, and provisioning. Its proven operational track record—including over 1,700 ECCs handling live production—demonstrates the company's ability to deliver scalable and reliable NG911solutions.

"Our Next Generation 9-1-1 technology helps modernize emergency response for communities and first responders, enabling faster response times, improved location accuracy, and greater reliability," said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "Receiving this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the strong collaboration we have with public safety agencies nationwide."

AT&T's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership position. By offering comprehensive support, streamlined deployment models, and a strong focus on reliability, the company enables public safety agencies to transition to NG911 with confidence. Its extensive regulatory experience, vendor stability, and emphasis on interoperability and compliance ensure that customers receive dependable, future-ready solutions. This customer-centric approach has made AT&T ESInet the leading NG911 provider in the United States, with approximately 34% market share and 1,750 PSAPs in live production.

Frost & Sullivan commends AT&T for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's innovation roadmap, integration of advanced technologies, and commitment to public safety are shaping the future of NG911 and delivering measurable impact at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

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