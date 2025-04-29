Frontegg Launches Frontegg.ai: The First Identity Management Platform for AI Agent Builders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg, a leading CIAM solution for modern SaaS products, today announced the launch of Frontegg.ai, the first identity management platform purpose-built for developers building AI agents.

AI agent setup example

As AI agents move beyond experiments to becoming critical internal and market-facing enterprise products, secure, scalable identity infrastructure becomes essential to achieve market-readiness. While standards like Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) have enabled AI agents to access third-party applications, Frontegg.ai is the first platform to provide an end-to-end authentication, authorization, and security layer. With Frontegg.ai, companies can build and productize enterprise-grade AI agents with confidence and speed.

Growing Pains: Identity Infrastructure Hasn't Kept Up With AI Agent Innovation

Not long ago, AI agents were mostly prototypes and side projects. Today, they are powering production systems, running backend insight engines, and even sold as standalone products. According to a report by MarketsAndMarkets, the AI agent market is projected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2024 to $47.1 billion by 2030.

However, developers are running into a major roadblock: a lack of identity standards tailored specifically for AI agents. Existing infrastructure was not designed with autonomous agents in mind. When building an AI agent, developers are forced to waste valuable time stitching together ad-hoc authentication flows, security frameworks, and integration mechanisms—all before they can even start focusing on their AI business logic.

Frontegg's own developers experienced these hurdles firsthand while building Dorian, the company's new autonomous identity security agent that detects and mitigates threats across identity providers. After hearing the same frustrations echoed across the industry, Frontegg decided to address the problem head-on.

"Without proper identity infrastructure, you can build an interesting AI agent—but you can't productize it, scale it, or sell it," said Aviad Mizrachi, co-founder and CTO of Frontegg.

Frontegg's Solution: Identity Management Built for the Agentic Era

In an AI‑first world, identity can't be retrofitted from traditional web and mobile stacks. It needs to be purpose-built for AI agents. Frontegg.ai provides that layer for agent builders, which includes:

A multi‑tenant onboarding flow that securely authenticates end-users and their organizations directly within the agent's native interface. Now, builders can add real customers to their agents.

that securely authenticates end-users and their organizations directly within the agent's native interface. Now, builders can add real customers to their agents. Once onboarded, the agent can connect securely into the customer's stack —Google Workspace, Slack, HubSpot, Jira, or any other MCP‑enabled service—while Frontegg.ai silently manages token rotation and security in the background. Integrations can run on behalf of individual users or as direct app‑to‑app connections.

—Google Workspace, Slack, HubSpot, Jira, or any other MCP‑enabled service—while Frontegg.ai silently manages token rotation and security in the background. Integrations can run on behalf of individual users or as direct app‑to‑app connections. Enterprise‑grade entitlements, security controls, and natural language policies allow the agent to be productized from day one.

By orchestrating the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and adding identity management on top, Frontegg.ai ensures that every user who interacts with the agent gets exactly the right access at exactly the right time—no hacks, no workarounds, and no compromises on security.

"AI agents are no longer side projects—they are becoming the new generation of SaaS products that demand dedicated infrastructure," said Sagi Rodin, CEO and co-founder of Frontegg. "Frontegg.ai gives builders a faster, more secure foundation to bring their agents to market and scale with confidence."

Frontegg.ai supports both B2B and B2C agent applications, and it plugs straight into the toolchain developers already use. From a single prompt, developers can scaffold a fully‑wired identity layer for an agent, including multi‑tenant onboarding, MCP‑native OAuth flows, and least‑privilege authorization. The scaffold drops directly into Cursor and other co-pilots, and integrates natively with orchestration frameworks such as LangChain, CrewAI, and OpenAI's Agents SDK. Using Frontegg.ai, most agent builders can create an agent from scratch in about five minutes start-to-finish.

By dramatically reducing the time and complexity involved in building production-ready AI agents, Frontegg.ai allows teams to focus on what matters most: creating smarter, more capable agents that deliver real value to users. What once took weeks of tedious, error-prone work can now be accomplished in a fraction of the time—with security, scalability, and enterprise-readiness built-in from day one.

Get Started with Frontegg.ai Today

Frontegg.ai is now publicly available to all developers. To start building your next-generation AI agent, visit Frontegg.ai.

