Frontegg Launches AgentLink: The First Enterprise-Grade MCP Interface for AI Agent Access

Frontegg AgentLink lets companies open up their SaaS products to AI agent activity, channeled through advanced security and visibility.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg, a leading identity management solution for modern SaaS products, today announced the launch of Frontegg AgentLink — the first and only enterprise-grade Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows SaaS applications to securely open their APIs to AI interfaces such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

User preferences are shifting toward AI interfaces. This represents a tremendous opportunity for both SaaS companies and their customers, but there are unique risks if agent activity goes unchecked.

Frontegg Agentlink is the enterprise-grade control and communication interface between AI agents and your SaaS product.

Frontegg AgentLink is a unified control and communication layer that creates a hosted MCP server, applies fine-grained authorization, and enforces guardrails to prevent agents from exposing users' sensitive data or taking catastrophic actions.

Frontegg AgentLink is the enterprise-grade, low-code, fastest path to making a SaaS product usable through the agentic platforms that users increasingly prefer.

AI Is Existential for SaaS

Investor pressure to embrace AI has reached a new peak, rising from 68% to 90% in early 2025, according to KPMG . The same study revealed that 82% of leaders cited risk management as the biggest challenge to their GenAI strategies.

"Every SaaS company is under pressure to connect to agentic interfaces," said Sagi Rodin, CEO and co-founder of Frontegg. "In the AI revolution, missing the window is costly, but so is recklessness."

As users gravitate toward chat experiences, prominent SaaS companies such as GitHub, Notion, Gmail, and Hubspot have listed themselves on AI platforms as connected apps. However, connection alone is not sufficient to preserve an established product's performance and security standards.

An Enterprise Layer for the Agentic Era

Recent high-profile security incidents have demonstrated that open MCP server implementations remain immature for enterprise production environments.

"Agentic interfaces are becoming the new way to work in SaaS apps," said Aviad Mizrachi, CTO and co-founder of Frontegg. "With that shift comes risk, and SaaS companies have built their brands on enterprise-grade controls and reliability."

Frontegg AgentLink gives SaaS companies a fast path to expose their APIs to agentic AI interaction. To prevent rogue AI behavior, SaaS products' authorization models must be extended to AI, applying agent-specific controls. Frontegg AgentLink addresses those needs through three core capabilities:

Agent Connector: Creates a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that exposes chosen API tools of a SaaS product to custom-built agents or established GenAI platforms.





Creates a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that exposes chosen API tools of a SaaS product to custom-built agents or established GenAI platforms. Agent Identity and Access Management (IAM): Drawing upon Frontegg's roots in identity access management, Agent IAM enforces step-up authentication, human-in-the-loop approvals, masking of sensitive data, and role-based access.





Drawing upon Frontegg's roots in identity access management, Agent IAM enforces step-up authentication, human-in-the-loop approvals, masking of sensitive data, and role-based access. Agent Analytics: Provides full visibility into agent adoption, tool usage, and blocked actions, which helps to improve security and auditing.

According to Didi Dotan, Sr. Director of Engineering at Cisco Systems, "My team had a simple goal: make our data accessible securely via MCP to as many use cases as possible, and the Frontegg team has made it possible."

Buy, Don't Build

Some cutting-edge organizations have attempted to build lightweight agent connections using AI developer tools, but these efforts often result in partial solutions that fall short of enterprise needs. According to MIT Sloan , buying from specialized AI vendors succeeds twice as often as building a solution internally.

"Before Frontegg, we felt forced to make impossible compromises between moving fast or protecting our product's trust and quality," said Nir Rothenberg, CISO at Rapyd. "Frontegg helped us win on both fronts. With a quick copy/paste of our APIs, we could safely open up our apps to agents and the LLM platforms, moving faster and more securely than ever."

Frontegg AgentLink is available today, delivered through cloud-based and open source options. To learn more, visit frontegg.com/product/agentlink .

About Frontegg

Frontegg is the identity layer that secures every entry point into SaaS products –– MCP, API, or portal. Whether users interact via point-and-click or via conversations in GenAI interfaces, Frontegg delivers a unified, enterprise-grade layer of control. Frontegg's low-code platform allows developers to quickly set it up, then invite non-developers to work self-sufficiently. Frontegg serves leading companies worldwide, from fast-growing startups to household names including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Crowdstrike, and Nvidia.

