From Synthetic Humans to Invisible Experiences - Globant Releases 2025 Tech Trends Report

The yearly report explores crucial sectors expected to experience substantial transformations in the near future.

These developments signify a move toward a reality where technology is more user-friendly, compassionate, and integrated into everyday life.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, launched its 2025 Tech Trends Report today, highlighting the top tech predictions that will shape the upcoming year and beyond.

Globant Tech Trends 2025

"As we approach 2025, the technological environment is poised for groundbreaking changes that will fundamentally reshape our world," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "While captivating forecasts can sometimes distract us, Globant's Tech Trends report shines a light on the exciting advancements ahead. It highlights the critical trends set to enhance our experience with technology and deepen our connections, emphasizing innovation's transformative power."

Globant's Tech Trends Report highlights the five trends set to revolutionize industries and everyday life to prepare for the unprecedented changes on the horizon:

Synthetic Humans : Building on Media Equation theory, which suggests that people treat technology as social beings, synthetic humans have progressed from simple animated figures to advanced AI-driven avatars. These digital entities now offer lifelike appearances, emotions, and behaviors, fostering more genuine interactions in sectors like customer service, education, and healthcare. With the market for digital humans expected to surge, they enhance user experiences through personalized and empathetic communication. They promise to revolutionize retail by serving as personal shoppers and healthcare by offering continuous support and information.

: Building on Media Equation theory, which suggests that people treat technology as social beings, synthetic humans have progressed from simple animated figures to advanced AI-driven avatars. These digital entities now offer lifelike appearances, emotions, and behaviors, fostering more genuine interactions in sectors like customer service, education, and healthcare. With the market for digital humans expected to surge, they enhance user experiences through personalized and empathetic communication. They promise to revolutionize retail by serving as personal shoppers and healthcare by offering continuous support and information. Quantum Computing : This technological leap is set to revolutionize the world of data and digital innovation. With the global quantum computing market projected to skyrocket from $412 million in 2020 to $8.6 billion by 2027, this technology is rapidly evolving beyond classical limits, set to not only break new ground in AI and encryption but also to usher in a quantum internet with secure, instant global communication.

: This technological leap is set to revolutionize the world of data and digital innovation. With the global quantum computing market projected to skyrocket from in 2020 to by 2027, this technology is rapidly evolving beyond classical limits, set to not only break new ground in AI and encryption but also to usher in a quantum internet with secure, instant global communication. Invisible Experiences : Artificial Intelligence seamlessly integrates into our lives, becoming a ubiquitous and empathetic companion rather than just a tool. Smart glasses will lead the invisible experiences revolution, evolving from bulky gadgets into stylish, high-tech accessories that blend augmented reality with daily convenience. As tech giants race to perfect these innovations, the invisible future becomes a game-changer.

: Artificial Intelligence seamlessly integrates into our lives, becoming a ubiquitous and empathetic companion rather than just a tool. Smart glasses will lead the invisible experiences revolution, evolving from bulky gadgets into stylish, high-tech accessories that blend augmented reality with daily convenience. As tech giants race to perfect these innovations, the invisible future becomes a game-changer. Agentic AI : It has become the holy grail of the tech industry, mainly outside the view of the general public. This new trend is revolutionizing the landscape of AI by moving beyond isolated, single-agent systems to a dynamic, multi-agent framework that functions like a team of specialized experts. Globant announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents into the software development life cycle (SDLC) in June. These AI Agents augmented by humans impact the full SDLC, including backend prototyping, application design, testing, and more, to enhance efficiency by solving tasks autonomously.

: It has become the holy grail of the tech industry, mainly outside the view of the general public. This new trend is revolutionizing the landscape of AI by moving beyond isolated, single-agent systems to a dynamic, multi-agent framework that functions like a team of specialized experts. Globant announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents into the software development life cycle (SDLC) in June. These AI Agents augmented by humans impact the full SDLC, including backend prototyping, application design, testing, and more, to enhance efficiency by solving tasks autonomously. Robotics: This technology is on the brink of a monumental transformation, driven by unprecedented advances in AI and investment. The robotics market, projected to surge from $262 billion in 2023 to $346 billion by 2025, is being revolutionized by innovations such as AI-driven autonomous robots and IoT integration. Smart robots evolve with enhanced autonomy and human-like capabilities, while affordable household robots are becoming more prevalent. This era of "Internet of Robotics" and "Robotics Operations" will redefine efficiency and connectivity, making robots an integral part of daily life and business operations, and blurring the lines between imagination and reality.

Globant's Tech Trends Report paints a vivid picture of an exciting future. These advancements are not just technical marvels; they represent a shift towards a world where technology is more intuitive, empathetic, and seamlessly integrated into daily lives. AI will become an invisible yet omnipresent force, and systems will evolve to emulate human-like collaboration. These Tech Trends were also discussed at Globant's CONVERGE AI: Disrupt, Delight, Connect, you can watch the entire event here .

To download Globant's Tech Trends Report, visit https://reports.globant.com/en/trends/tech-trends-report-2025/

