From 2022-2032, Cold-pressed Oil Market grew at a 4.8% value CAGR - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Trend of Making Beverages at Home to Propel the Cold-Pressed Oil: FMI, Cold-pressed oils are seeing rapid growth in both Latin America and the Middle East. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR 5.2% through 2032, with an even higher 7.4%.

NEWARK, Del., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold-pressed oil market share is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 37.2 Bn by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.

Due to greater understanding of health and wellbeing, consumers' eating habits and nutritional patterns have changed. The demand for cold-pressed oil is rising, as a result, it is anticipated to lead to an increase in sales of cold-pressed oil in the market throughout the forecasted period.

Furthermore, consumers are willing to pay a greater premium for nutritious components and products. The cold-pressed oil market size is being positively impacted by the healthy eating categories' rapid expansion relative to the decadent ones.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15087

Consumers are urging food companies to increase the transparency of their products, going past ingredients, free-from status, and nutritional levels. Due to this, the sales of cold-pressed oil are likely to rise by end-users.

Thus, with increasing demand for cold-pressed oil, several food product manufacturers are using ingredients to increase the overall quality and nutritional level of their final product which is anticipated to boost the cold-pressed oil market size.

In addition to this, demand for cold-pressed oil along with demand for functional food products is also significantly increasing around the globe. This growing demand is leveraging the growth of cold-pressed oil, fortified edible oil and seed oils over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The cold-pressed oil market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% and 7.4% in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa , respectively through 2032.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% and 7.4% in and the & , respectively through 2032. Among the type segment, palm oil is dominating the cold-pressed oil market trends holding more than 18% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.

holding more than 18% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. Among the application segment, the food industry is dominating the cold-pressed oil market size holding more than 50% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with significant CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

holding more than 50% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with significant CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. The B2B is dominating the distribution channel segment holding around 70% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.6% which is likely to rise the sales of cold-pressed oil during the forecast period.

Request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15087

"Health claims such as free from, non-GMO, 99% organic, natural, minimally processed, Good for Heart, Fortified, Light, and others are attracting customers. Manufacturers and brand owners are using these claims to stimulate consumer interest and highlight their product's uniqueness and health benefits." - Future Market Insights Analyst.

Cold-Pressed Oil Market by Category

By Application:

Food Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Agriculture

By Type:

Peanut Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Olive Oil

Palm Oil

Sunflower Seed Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Retail Stores



Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Ask For Regional Data @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-15087

Competitive Landscape

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company

& Company Statfold Oil Ltd.

FreshMill Oils

Bunge Limited

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited.

Multi Technology

Naissance trading

The key players involved in the cold-pressed oil market statistics to strengthen their research and development activities to increase the yield and improve extraction technology which is offering significant growth opportunities for the overall cold-pressed oil market trends.

In addition to this, understanding the growing demand for cold-pressed oil several key players in the oil market are entering the cold – pressed oil market by introducing their cold-pressed oil range of products.

For Instance –

In September 2020, Dabur which is one of India's prominent natural health care companies entered the edible oil segment by introducing their cold-pressed mustard oil.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global cold-pressed oils market key trends & opportunities, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on application (food industry, agriculture, cosmetics and personal care industry), type (cottonseed oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, peanut oil, coconut oil, olive oil, palm kernel oil, soybean oil, sunflower seed oil) and sales channel (B2B, B2C (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, speciality stores, retail store, online retail) across seven major regions of the world.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15087

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports about the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Download complimentary copy of FMI's market report on 'Plant Based Revolution': Growth opportunities and winning strategies in the Plant Based Food Market

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Market Insights Landscape

Premium Chocolate Market - Premium Chocolate Market Analysis by Product Type (Dark Chocolate, White and Milk Chocolate, Sugar Free, Nutty, and Crunchy), Packaging Type (Standard Packaging & Gift Packaging), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), & Region Forecast for 2022 - 2032

Nutraceuticals Market - Nutraceuticals Market by Product Type (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplement), by Form (Soft-Gels, Capsules, Liquids, Tablets, Powder & Granules), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C) & Region for 2022 – 2032

Reduced Lactose Whey Market - Reduced Lactose Whey Market by Product Nature (Organic, Conventional), Extraction (Precipitation, Filtration, Dialysis), End Use (Food and Beverages, Food Service (HoReCa), Dairy products, Food Processing, Bakery Products, Soups and Sauces, Frozen Foods, Meat processing, Infant food, Beverage processing, Others, Nutraceuticals, Household/Retail), Distribution Channel & Region Forecast till 2032

Corn Fiber Market - Corn Fiber Market is expected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn in 2032 and anticipated to grow at robust 14.7% CAGR during 2022-2032| Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 9-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cold-pressed-oil-market

Explore all latest Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights