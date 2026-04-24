Fresha Surpasses 1 Million Monthly Downloads as Global Demand for Beauty and Wellness Booking Accelerates

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is seeing rapid global adoption with monthly downloads surpassing 1 million as consumer demand for seamless, marketplace-led booking continues to scale worldwide. Fresha is now ranked among the top 10 lifestyle apps globally, ahead of leading consumer platforms such as Tinder, Rightmove, and Evri, reflecting its growing relevance in everyday consumer behaviour.

Fresha App

This growth is driven by Fresha's advanced user experience, where partners and clients can find businesses, book appointments, manage payments, and more, all within one unified platform. Clients can browse extensive professional and service portfolios, compare options effortlessly, and make confident decisions backed by real results and trusted reviews, creating a seamless end-to-end booking experience.

Since mid-2024, monthly downloads have increased by 300%, reflecting Fresha's rapidly growing global popularity as more and more businesses choose the platform to run and scale their operations. Fresha is now facilitating over 35 million appointments per month, with the value of those appointments exceeding $1.4billion per month, highlighting the scale at which consumers are actively engaging with the platform.

This growth is increasingly being driven by enterprise and multi-location operators such as Ted's Grooming Room, Masaj, BarberSmiths, Gould Barbers and more, who are turning to Fresha as a single, scalable infrastructure to manage bookings, payments, client engagement, and performance across their entire network. As larger businesses consolidate fragmented software stacks, Fresha is emerging as the platform of choice for high-growth, multi-site selfcare brands.

As booking behaviour evolves, clients are no longer just looking for a service, but the right professional, the right experience, and the confidence to book instantly. By meeting this shift, Fresha is increasingly solidifying its status as the global marketplace leader for the entire beauty, wellness and selfcare industry. With over 100 million verified reviews and a discovery-led experience designed around trust and personalization, Fresha continues to set the standard for how consumers find, evaluate, and choose where to book.

Fresha's growth is being driven across all major regions, with Europe leading as the largest contributor to global downloads, followed by the Americas, while APAC continues as a high-growth region with rapidly accelerating adoption. This broad-based expansion highlights Fresha's increasing global penetration across both mature and emerging markets, supported by highly localized discovery and increasingly sophisticated search capabilities that allow clients to find exactly what they're looking for.

Crucially, this growth is supported by strong user retention. Fresha data shows that salons and selfcare businesses can increase revenue by up to 40% by improving retention at each stage of the client journey, supported by the platform's best-in-class loyalty features and seamless repeat booking flows. Features like one-click rebooking make it effortless for clients to return to their preferred professionals, helping transform booking from a one-off action into a consistent routine. This is not only setting the standard in marketplace capabilities but is helping selfcare businesses of all sizes increase their revenue and retain customers beyond their initial discovery.

"Businesses aren't just looking for a tool anymore, they're looking for a platform that can support their entire growth journey," said James Hayward-Browne, Chief Commercial Officer at Fresha. "What we're seeing is a clear shift, particularly among multi-location and enterprise operators, toward consolidating operations into a single system that can handle everything from discovery and booking through to payments and retention. Fresha is built to power that at scale, which is why more and more of these businesses are making the move."

For enterprise businesses, this is particularly critical. Retention at scale directly impacts revenue performance across locations, making tools that drive repeat booking, loyalty, and client lifetime value essential to sustainable growth. Fresha's infrastructure enables these businesses to standardise and optimise the client journey across every site, turning retention into a measurable, scalable growth lever.

This retention-driven growth reflects a deeper shift in how value is created within the selfcare economy. As acquisition becomes increasingly competitive across digital channels, long-term success is being defined not just by attracting new clients, but by maximizing lifetime value and revenue per customer through consistent engagement and repeat behaviour. Platforms that can effectively support both discovery and retention are emerging as the most critical infrastructure layer for modern service businesses.

Once clients reach their third appointment with Fresha businesses, retention strengthens significantly, with loyal clients returning at rates exceeding 83%. This behavioural milestone highlights the importance of building structured, repeatable client journeys. Incremental improvements in rebooking and engagement at each stage of the lifecycle can translate into substantial long-term revenue gains. Advanced features such as loyalty programmes, automated rebooking, and targeted client engagement are therefore becoming essential tools in transforming one-time visits into sustained, high-value client relationships.

"For us, the app has completely changed how we connect with clients," said Ella Fisher, Owner & Founder of Hair Artistry Newmarket, who has previously worked at Paris Fashion Week. "It's not just about getting discovered, it's about the quality of clients coming through. People arrive already confident in their choice, having seen our work, our reviews, and our team. It's made the whole experience feel more elevated, both for us as a business and for our clients."

For businesses, the marketplace is designed to directly drive client growth, not just visibility. Fresha helps partners attract new clients at scale, connecting them with high-intent consumers actively searching and ready to book. Its advanced search and discovery infrastructure, combined with powerful SEO capabilities, ensures businesses are surfaced to the right clients at the right time.

Integrated professional portfolios and a vast volume of reviews allow businesses to showcase their work in a way that builds instant trust, turning discovery into bookings and first-time visits into long-term client relationships. Fresha partners are now uploading more than 150,000 images per day to their portfolios, creating one of the most dynamic and visually rich marketplaces in the industry. This continuous stream of real, high-quality content gives clients an authentic, up-to-date view of results, styles, and expertise, helping them make faster, more confident booking decisions while enabling businesses to differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive local markets.

This behaviour is translating directly into marketplace scale, reinforcing Fresha's role not just as a discovery platform but as a high-frequency transaction engine embedded within consumers' ongoing selfcare routines.

This ecosystem is further strengthened by Fresha's expanding network of integrations, designed to connect seamlessly with the tools and platforms businesses already rely on. From AI-powered capabilities through integrations with technologies such as Google AI and Amazon Alexa, to broader connectivity across payments, marketing, and operational tools, Fresha is building an open, extensible infrastructure that evolves alongside the needs of modern businesses. These integrations enable partners to automate workflows, enhance client interactions, and unlock new levels of efficiency, positioning Fresha not just as a platform but as a central hub within a broader digital ecosystem.

"What we're seeing is a fundamental shift in how consumers engage with beauty and wellness," said William Zeqiri, Founder & CEO of Fresha. "Booking is no longer a one-off action; it's becoming part of a routine. As that shift accelerates globally, platforms like Fresha that deliver consistency, reliability, and end-to-end functionality will define the category."

This combination of rapid acquisition, strong retention, and high transaction volume signals a broader structural shift in the industry. Consumers are moving away from fragmented booking experiences toward platforms that integrate discovery, scheduling, payments, and re-engagement into a single, intelligent ecosystem.

"For us, it's not just about bringing in new clients, it's about building long-term relationships," said Andrei Fomin, Founder of Banya No.1, whose clientele includes high-profile figures such as Justin Bieber and Kate Moss. "Fresha's marketplace continues to drive high-quality customer demand, but what stands out is how the platform supports retention. The loyalty programmes and seamless rebooking flows make it incredibly easy for clients to return, helping us turn first-time visitors into regulars. That consistency is what allows us to scale while maintaining a premium experience for every client."

Underpinning this transformation is Fresha's continued investment in infrastructure and innovation. By combining marketplace-driven demand with embedded payments, advanced search, and best-in-class retention tools, Fresha is enabling businesses to capture high-intent demand and convert it into sustained, repeat revenue. As discovery, booking, and engagement continue to converge, platforms that unify the entire client journey will define the next phase of growth in the global selfcare economy, with Fresha firmly positioned as the industry leader.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

For media inquiries, please contact: james.haywardbrowne@fresha.com

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