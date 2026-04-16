Fresha Launches Searchable Professional Profiles, Redefining Discovery in Beauty and Wellness Across the Global Selfcare Economy

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, today announces the launch of Professional Profiles, a market-defining Marketplace update and one of the most significant advancements in how discovery and booking operate across the global beauty, wellness and selfcare industry. Designed to bring individual professionals to the forefront of the booking experience, the feature connects the consumer to the professional at a level not previously available at scale, transforming how clients discover, evaluate, and choose who they book with, while evolving Fresha into a true marketplace for talent. Traditionally, booking platforms have centred discovery around venues, but now, with Fresha, users can also search by professional - a new way to discover talent designed to drive revenue for businesses while improving the user experience.

As client expectations evolve, booking decisions are increasingly driven not just by the venues or services, but by the professionals delivering the services. Today's clients want greater visibility into the people behind the appointment, and more meaningful ways to connect with them. Fresha's one of a kind innovation now allows consumers to search by professionals such as stylists, barber, therapist, technicians etc. These innovative features give every professional the ability to showcase their work, express their individuality, and build stronger client relationships through a more personal, transparent, and content-rich Marketplace experience.

With Professional Profiles, each team member now has a dedicated presence, supported by very extensive, content-rich portfolios that cover everything from ratings and verified client reviews to services offered, real-time availability, images, bios, languages spoken, qualifications, and areas of expertise all of which are searchable allowing clients and stylists to intelligently match to their perfect stylist, barber, therapist and more. Integrated media galleries allow professionals to showcase real results and signature techniques, while structured profile data ensures consistency, discoverability, and trust across the platform. This level of detail enables consumers to engage with professionals in a far more informed and confident way before making a booking decision. For example, if an individual moves back to their home town after years away and wants to rediscover their stylist, they can now search directly on the Fresha app for their name, a feature that was no longer possible until today. Each professional will get their own profile and unique handle or username just like Instagram, Tiktok, or Linkedin.

"With Professional Profiles, we're fundamentally reshaping how discovery works in beauty and wellness," said William Zeqiri, Founder & CEO of Fresha. "Consumers are no longer choosing just a venue, they're choosing the professional behind the service. By putting professionals at the centre of the experience, we're creating a more transparent, trust-led ecosystem that better reflects how modern booking decisions are made. This is a major step toward creating a true marketplace and talent community for the industry, similar to LinkedIn but purpose-built for beauty, wellness, and self-care. It's a breakthrough capability that only Fresha offers."

This represents another market-defining innovation pioneered by Fresha, introducing a level of depth in professional discovery not previously available at scale within the beauty and wellness industry. The update reflects a broader structural shift, redefining how clients discover and connect with professionals through an experience that feels closer to a professional network for selfcare. By creating a more intuitive, transparent, and engaging journey, Fresha is aligning the booking experience with how modern consumers evaluate and choose services. At the same time, the feature provides increased flexibility for multi-location and franchise businesses, enabling them to manage teams, freelancers, and availability across multiple sites with greater precision and control.

Today, Fresha supports over 823,000 staff profiles, including 681,000 bookable professionals on the Fresha marketplace, the largest in the industry. With bookable staff profiles already used by 97% of all active partners on the platform, Fresha is uniquely positioned to power bookings and payments while also driving demand, discovery, and meaningful client connections at global scale.

"Professional Profiles introduce a new level of depth and intelligence into how discovery works across the Marketplace," said Jeremy Miller, Head of Product at Fresha. "We're not just displaying information, we're structuring it in a way that improves how clients search, evaluate, and choose who to book with. By connecting real-time availability, services, reviews, and rich portfolios, we're enabling more precise discovery and better matching, while giving businesses greater control over how they present and scale their teams helping businesses grow revenue even more"

Professional Profiles are seamlessly embedded across the entire booking flow. Clients can explore and select their preferred professional during the booking process, compare team members directly from venue pages, and revisit profiles within appointment details ahead of their visit. This ensures that discovery is not a single moment, but a continuous, informed experience across every touchpoint.

For professionals, the feature introduces a powerful new way to stand out within Fresha's rapidly expanding ecosystem. Profiles act as individual marketing assets, enabling team members to showcase their expertise, highlight their work, and attract new clients based on their unique style and strengths. As more professionals build out their profiles, the Marketplace becomes increasingly vibrant, visual, and discovery-led, reinforcing Fresha's position as the market-leading platform connecting consumers and professionals at scale.

"What's powerful about Professional Profiles is how it brings the industry closer to how consumers actually discover their barber or stylist today," said James Hayward-Browne, Head of Brand and Marketing at Fresha. "Discovery is increasingly visual, personal, and driven by trust. By giving every professional the tools to showcase their work through rich portfolios, reviews, and content, we're creating a more engaging and authentic experience that connects clients directly with the people behind the service. This is where the industry is heading and Fresha is the platform shaping the future for our industry"

By structuring discovery around individuals as well as venues, Fresha is unlocking new opportunities for enhanced search, smarter filtering, and more personalised recommendations across the platform. This advanced infrastructure enables clients to find the right professional faster, while maximising visibility and conversion for businesses. This new functionality creates an even stronger lead driver for businesses to grow and further solidifies the Fresha Marketplace as one of the most powerful in the industry.

More broadly, the launch reflects Fresha's continued investment in building the operating system and infrastructure layer for modern selfcare businesses, designed not only for large business operators but for every individual within the industry. Alongside Professional Profiles, this evolution is further strengthened by Fresha Workspaces, enabling professionals to operate seamlessly across multiple locations. Designed for a new generation of flexible, mobile professionals, Workspaces allow therapists, stylists, and practitioners to work across different venues — for example, operating from one location in the morning and another in the evening - all managed through a single, unified platform.

This model provides greater flexibility for professionals while giving multi-location and franchise businesses more precise control over staffing, availability, and performance across their network. For clients, it introduces a new level of choice and convenience, allowing them to book their preferred professional at the location that best suits them. By combining marketplace-driven demand with extensive, highly structured professional profiles and flexible workspace infrastructure, Fresha is redefining the industry and strengthening its position as the market-leading platform powering the next generation of beauty and wellness businesses.

Professional Profiles are now live on the Fresha web Marketplace, with mobile app availability rolling out soon.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

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