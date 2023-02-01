Fresh Perspectives on Business Thought Featured in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything" is a maxim that underlines the importance of regular reading of books on business thought. David Asomaning's book Nightmares to Miracles brings his professional learning as a psychotherapist to the business world of overcoming failures and achieving phenomenal success. For him, it's about "undoing negative and limiting mindsets" and finding inner guidance for progress. Fellow business coach Judith F. Aidoo-Saltus considers the book to be "an excellent primer, especially for those seeking clarity of purpose and goals". In the Wall Street Journal bestseller Business Success Secrets, a wide range of entrepreneurs discuss the mindsets that have helped them to overcome difficulties and make progress toward achieving their business goals. A Readers' Favorite award winner, its reviewer commented, "I thought it gave a lot of great advice on what to do and what not to do as well. Not many people think of what not to do, so that was refreshing to see."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Children's author Oliver Phommavanh recalls his voracious reading in preparation for writing for young readers. "In my first year of starting writing, I read about 350 books. I just went to the library and just smashed anything and everything that was a kids' book… Writing funny books is quite hard, but then there are so many stunning examples of when it does work... So I learned a couple of skills through reading those books and realizing that it can be done." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Mystery & Thriller

A Handful of Worldliness (Book Three of the Edwina Goodman Mystery series) by Elissa D. Grodin ISBN: 978-1946063762

Romance

Hosea and Gomer's Amish Secret (Book Two of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8784766441

Boaz and Ruth's Amish Love (Book Three of the Amish Bible Story series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 979-8408569144

Magdalena by Davina Louise Adina ISBN: 979-8593286772

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Penitent — Part I (Book One of the Immortality Wars series) by A. Keith Carreiro ISBN: 978-1950339280

Young Adult

Hart Street and Main by Tabitha Sprunger ISBN: 978-1637529119

Children's

Books for Benjamin by R.G. de Rouen ISBN: 979-8986585413

Brooklyn Beaver almost Builds a Dam (Book One of the Brooklyn Beaver series) by Florenza Denise Lee ISBN: 978-1941328545



NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Body Joyful: my journey from self-loathing to self-acceptance by Anne Poirier ISBN: 978-1949116816

John Guillermin: the man, the myth, the movies edited by Mary Guillermin ISBN: 978-1735292151

Neurology Rounds with the Maverick: adventures with patients from the golden age of medicine by Bernard M. Patten ISBN: 978-1945884627

Business

Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works by Tamara L. Nall et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522

Done Deal!: the step-by-step handbook to sales success by Jeffrey Brandeis ISBN: 979-8683699543

Everyone Is an Entrepreneur: selling economic self-determination in a post-Soviet world

by Gregory V. Diehl ISBN: 978-1945884597

Nightmares to Miracles: miracle mindsets for CEOs, executives and entrepreneurs to transform adversity into success in health, wealth, love and enlightenment by David Asomaning ISBN: 978-1733521338

U.S. Taxes for Worldly Americans: the traveling expat's guide to living, working, and staying tax compliant abroad by Olivier Wagner ISBN: 978-1945884061

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Other Baby Book: a natural approach to baby's first year by Megan McGrory Massaro and Miriam J. Katz ISBN: 978-1475185423

Politics & Social Sciences

Get Bail, Leave Jail: America's guide to hiring a bondsman, navigating bail bonds, and getting out of custody before trial by S.J. Plotkin ISBN: 978-1945884160

Self-Help

The Ten Principles of Visibility by Pam Hamilton ISBN: 979-8830985819

Children's

The A to Z Book of Cats by Michael P. Earney ISBN: 978-1941345757

Inspirational author Walter Albritton is grateful for the inclusion of his book Be Strong and Courageous in the LibraryBub program. "I have published more than 20 books," he explains, "and I would not think of publishing a book without promoting it through LibraryBub. Library Bub gets our books before the people who really matter in the buying of books that matter."

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers can visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

