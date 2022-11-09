Freeze Drying Market is Estimated to be Worth US$ 1.1 Bn, and Will Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to Reach a Revenue of US$ 2.5 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe Freeze Drying Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The freeze drying market in South Asia is expected to grow at 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 -2032

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights' most recent industry report, the global freeze drying market was valued at approximately US$ 1.0 Bn in 2021 and is expected to rise at a CAGR close to 8.5% over the forecast period, with an anticipated worth of around US$ 2.5 Bn in 2032.

Freeze drying often referred to as lyophilization, is a method that uses low pressure and sublimation to remove water from a material in the form of ice. This technology has numerous applications in the manufacture of high-quality food and pharmaceuticals.

Despite its popularity, substantial research on freeze-drying is continually being carried out in order to enhance the process variables for specific applications, enhance product features through pre-treatments, and minimize energy costs and process time.

The major goal of the freeze-drying procedure is to ensure consistent product quality not just within a batch but also between batches. As a result, during freeze-drying, product temperature becomes a crucial product quality aspect. When the product has the same thermal history throughout the batch, from batch to batch, as well as throughout lab scale, pilot scale, and production scale dryers, consistent product quality is ensured.

The market has grown as a result of factors like the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and food processing industries. The market is projected to grow as consumers become more aware of the product's benefits, such as improved desiccant drying and air-drying efficiency.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Dryers are the leading segment as a product and hold approximately 67.7% market share in 2021, owing to the customer preference for nutrition from whole foods being supported by the fact that freeze-drying retains nutritional content better than other drying techniques.

market share in 2021, owing to the customer preference for nutrition from whole foods being supported by the fact that freeze-drying retains nutritional content better than other drying techniques. Industrial-scale of operations holds a market share of around 40.6% in 2021. Because of the preservation of quality, freeze-drying is thought to be the best method for dehydrating food on an industrial scale.

in 2021. Because of the preservation of quality, freeze-drying is thought to be the best method for dehydrating food on an industrial scale. Biopharmaceutical companies are the top distribution channel in the worldwide freeze drying market, and this trend is anticipated to continue with a projected CAGR of 9.7% over the forecasted years.

over the forecasted years. North America is considered as the leading region with a value share of 34.8% in 2021, owing to the presence of established biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

"Shifting consumer values, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and food processing industries, and rising consumption of preserved foods are driving the global freeze drying market," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The global market can be characterized as being extremely competitive and consolidated, with a few significant competitors controlling the industry. Additionally, they are investing heavily in R&D to create novel solutions and acquire a competitive edge. To obtain a competitive edge, numerous businesses are engaging in mergers and acquisitions and deploying cutting-edge technologies.

Key developmental instances include:

Telstar, a division of the Azbil Group, in December 2020 , developed a new line of GMP freeze-dryers with a modular design. The new series of lyophilizers sold under the Lyozeta brand is a standardised version of its top-of-the-line GMP customizable freeze-dryers built to function aseptically.

, developed a new line of GMP freeze-dryers with a modular design. The new series of lyophilizers sold under the Lyozeta brand is a standardised version of its top-of-the-line GMP customizable freeze-dryers built to function aseptically. In order to add two HOF horizontal plate freeze-thaw machines to Sartorius' product line and offer customers a full selection of relevant freeze-thaw equipment and consumables, a partnership between Sartorius and HOF Sonderanlagenbau was announced in December 2021 .

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the freeze drying market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global freeze drying market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (dryer [tray-style dryers, rotary freeze dryers, and manifold freeze dryers], and accessories [drying chamber, vacuum system, CIP (clean-in-place) systems, and other accessories]), scale of operations (pilot-scale, laboratory-scale, and industrial-scale), and distribution channel (biopharmaceutical companies, food and beverage companies, academic and research institutes, CRO & CMO, hospitals, and research laboratories), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Freeze Drying Industry Research

By Product:

Dryer

Tray-style dryers



Rotary Freeze Dryers



Manifold Freeze Dryers

Accessories

Drying Chamber



Vacuum System



CIP (Clean-in-place) Systems



Other Accessories

By Scale of Operations:

Pilot-scale

Laboratory-scale

Industrial-scale

By Distribution Channel:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

CRO & CMO

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Table of Content

1. Freeze Drying Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusion and Exclusion

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Adoption / Awareness Analysis

4.2. Key Promotional Strategies, by Key Manufacturers

4.3. PESTEL Analysis

4.4. Porter's Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Scenario, by Key Regions

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

