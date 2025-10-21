FREESMO Launches up to 50% Off Plus £20 Amazon Voucher for New Customers

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FREESMO has kicked off its latest "Smoke-Free Savings" campaign with up to 50% off selected smoke-free products plus a £20 Amazon voucherfor all new customers spending just £5. The initiative delivers Black Friday-level savings early, encouraging smokers to make the switch well before November's rush.

As part of the campaign, shoppers can enjoy unbeatable savings across FREESMO's vaping range with up to 50% off. New customers who also receive a £20 Amazon voucher when they spend £5 or more – a reward designed to celebrate those crucial first steps to becoming smoke-free.

The offers are available for a limited time, starting now and running throughout the coming weeks. No need to wait for Black Friday—customers can shop exclusive deals today at www.freesmo.co.uk.

FREESMO's campaign encourages smokers to take action now – combining major savings with meaningful incentives to support a successful switch.

New members can join here to get early access to deals, exclusive offers and quit support resources, and access Smoke-Free with FREESMO : a community group offering practical help and encouragement throughout the smoke-free journey.

About FREESMO

FREESMO is more than just a service; it's a collaborative effort powered by a team of experts, including counsellors and product specialists. Our professional team is at the heart of our solution, offering extensive knowledge and data on smoke-free products from a variety of brands. With a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of stopping smoking, we're committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance throughout your transformative journey.

We envision a world where individuals seamlessly transition to smoke-free alternatives, and everyone has access to personalised assistance on their path towards a smoke-free life.

