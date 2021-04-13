Fractal offers AI software on AWS, accelerating digital transformation with cloud AI

Fractal leverages AWS to deliver enterprise AI solutions to bring real time data insights on cloud

MUMBAI, India, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal ( https://fractal.ai ), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced general availability of Fractal's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions – Cuddle.ai, Concordia and Foresient - on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this announcement, Fractal further strengthens its Cloud AI strategy — to allow businesses to accelerate digital transformation using AI and analytics on the cloud. AWS' infrastructure provides access to compute, storage & services resources that will allow Fractal's solutions to churn & process huge data sets faster, enabling rapid deployments with high availability.

"We're excited to offer Fractal's AI solutions on AWS platform. Today, companies are increasingly looking to move their analytics workloads to the cloud to attain higher efficiency & productivity with cost savings," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal. "With our deepening relationship with AWS, we strive to enable businesses across industries to derive greater value from their data and ultimately drive better business outcomes."

"By leveraging the power of AWS, we can help our clients accelerate their AI powered digital journey on the cloud with highly scalable and agile deployment of our software solutions and products to generate real time business insights and decision-making capabilities," said Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer at Fractal. "Clients now have an opportunity to make informed and high-quality decisions on-the-go and we look forward to continue working with AWS to solve complex business problems by leveraging innovative AI, machine learning cloud engineering and data management solutions on AWS."

The three solutions made available on AWS are – Cuddle.ai, Concordia and Foresient. Cuddle.ai - an Augmented Analytics platform that uses AI to reduce friction between business users and their data, helping accelerate the consumption of data and analytics. Concordia – a scalable machine learning-based data unification and harmonization platform specially designed to handle large volume and complexity of data. And Foresient is Fractal's state-of-the-art AI empowered platform to forecast at high accuracy, scale and speed.

While running on AWS, clients will benefit from scalability, faster time to execution, strong technical support & high availability features. Additionally, AWS offers connectivity with high- performance cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

SOURCE Fractal