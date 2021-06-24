Fractal Appoints Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the appointment of Ashwath Bhat as Chief Financial Officer. Based out of global headquarters in New York, Ashwath will oversee the company's strategic finance, accounting, business intelligence, treasury and legal functions.

"We are delighted to welcome Ashwath to Fractal," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman of Fractal. "Ashwath has a great track record of driving operational excellence and profitable growth in global & diversified businesses. In Ashwath, we have found a passionate leader with a problem-solving mindset, well aligned with Fractal's core values."

"Fractal is an exciting company that enjoys the trust of world's most admired brands," said Ashwath. "I look forward to working with the team and execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and maximize stakeholder value," he added.

Ashwath brings over two decades of global corporate finance and operations experience with reputed organizations such as GE, IBM and Nielsen. Over the last 10 years, he served in a variety of positions within Nielsen, including as the SVP of Finance Operations, CFO for Gracenote and VP of Corporate FP&A.

Ashwath is a Chartered Accountant from India and a graduate of GE's Finance Management Program.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management

Fractal has more than 2,300 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

