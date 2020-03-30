FPGA Market Worth $8.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "FPGA Market by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (Less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More than 90 nm), Vertical (Telecommunications, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global FPGA market size is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the increase in the global adoption of AI and IoT, ease of programming & faster time-to-market of FPGA than ASIC, and incorporation of FPGA in ADAS.

"The flash-based FPGA segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the nonvolatility and the low power consumption of flash-based FPGA. Moreover, these FPGAs offer resistance to radiation and eliminate the requirement of any external memory. Flash-based FPGA can also be programmed.

"Telecommunication vertical segment to lead the FPGA market in 2019."

The telecommunications vertical held the largest share of the FPGA industry in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of mobile Internet users across the world. FPGAs are suitable for the telecommunications vertical as they can be deployed for radio transmission, baseband, optical transport network (OTN), network processing, and 3G, 4G, and 5G network infrastructure applications. Moreover, FPGAs enable software and hardware acceleration, parallel processing, and reprogrammability features. As such, they are suitable for 5G network infrastructures.

"The FPGA market in Asia Pacific (APAC) projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

In 2019, APAC held the largest share of the global FPGA industry. The market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the industrial and automotive sectors. FPGAs offer parallel processing and reprogrammability features, which make them suitable for these applications. APAC houses some of the major semiconductor foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (Taiwan), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (Taiwan), and Samsung Foundries (South Korea), which drive the growth of the FPGA market in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of smartphone users in countries such as China and India is expected to drive the growth of the FPGA industry in APAC during the forecast period.

Key players in the FPGA market include companies operating at different stages of the value chain. These companies include Xilinx, Inc. (US); Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US); Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US); QuickLogic Corporation (US); Efinix, Inc. (US); Flex Logic Technologies, Inc. (US); GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. (China); Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US); S2C, Inc. (US); Leaflabs, LLC (US); Adlec, Inc. (US); BitSim AB (Sweden); ByteSnap Design (UK); Enclustra GmbH (Switzerland); EnSilica (US); Gidel (US); Nuvation Engineering (US); Selexica, Inc. (Germany); and EmuPro Consulting Private Limited (India). These companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and developments, partnerships, contracts, collaborations, and acquisitions, for strengthening their position in the market.

