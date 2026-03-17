Four in Five UK SMEs Missed Growth Opportunities Due to Lack of Finance, Lovey's Report Reveals

- Lovey's 2026 H1 SME Finance Outlook report reveals growth priorities and challenges for UK SMEs -

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BIRMINGHAM, England, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovey (formerly Love Finance), the UK's fastest-growing SME lender and broker, has today released its first SME whitepaper, The 2026 H1 SME Finance Outlook. The research explores how SMEs accessed finance in 2025 and examines their outlook, priorities and borrowing appetite for 2026. The report reveals that SMEs are experiencing significant pressure from the tax burden and rising costs, with a lack of access to external finance resulting in missed opportunities.

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Developed in collaboration with Atomik Research, an independent creative market research agency, the report surveyed 504 UK SME owners across the retail, manufacturing, hospitality and construction sectors between December 2025 and January 2026.

The findings show that UK SMEs are entering 2026 with cautious optimism, balancing growth ambitions with economic pressures and a changing funding landscape. While confidence remains relatively strong, access to external finance continues to play a critical role in helping businesses invest, expand and respond to economic pressures.

Key findings from the report:

82% of SMEs applied for external finance during 2025

81% missed business opportunities due to a lack of finance

77% of SME owners feel confident about their business performance in 2026

71% expect to seek external finance in 2026

Tax burden (25%) and rising costs (24%) are the biggest barriers to growth

27% prioritise digital loan applications and 20% flexible repayment terms

83% of SMEs are comfortable with AI-supported lending when paired with human expertise

The report also highlights how financial pressures throughout 2025 limited growth opportunities for many businesses. Rising costs, squeezed margins and cash flow challenges meant that when funding was unavailable, companies often had to postpone or abandon expansion plans.

Smaller SMEs were particularly affected. Among businesses with revenues between £500k and £1m, 87% reported missing multiple opportunities due to lack of finance, compared with 82% of businesses with revenues between £250k and £500k.

Looking ahead, demand for finance remains strong across sectors. Hospitality businesses are the most likely to seek external finance in 2026 (89%), followed by manufacturing (71%), retail (66%) and construction (56%).

The research also highlights regional disparities in access to funding. In the East Midlands, 96% of SMEs reported missing at least one opportunity due to lack of finance, followed by Wales (94%) and London (91%).

Jack Smith, Founder and CEO of Lovey, comments:

"SMEs remain the engine of the UK economy, but their ability to grow still depends heavily on how quickly they can access funding. After several challenging years, many business owners are starting 2026 with cautious confidence and clear ambitions to expand, whether that's launching new products, opening additional locations or investing in their teams.

Our research shows that demand for finance remains strong, yet too many businesses still struggle to access funding quickly enough to seize opportunities when they arise. Improving access to fast, flexible finance will be critical if SMEs are to turn that optimism into real growth in the year ahead."

The findings underline how critical access to timely and flexible finance remains for the UK's SME sector. While many businesses are optimistic about growth in 2026, rising costs, late payments and cash flow pressures continue to shape how and why SMEs seek funding.

The full 2026 H1 SME Finance Outlook report explores SME borrowing behaviour, sector trends and regional differences across the UK. To download the full report and view the findings, visit: click here.

To learn more about Lovey or to apply for a fast, flexible business loan, visit Lovey's website.

For any further information, please contact: press@lovey.com

Methodology

Lovey commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 504 UK SME owners in the retail, manufacturing, hospitality and construction sectors. The research took place between 22 December 2025 and 9 January 2026. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and adheres to the MRS code.

About Lovey (formerly Love Finance):

Lovey (formerly Love Finance), the UK's fastest-growing SME lender and broker, founded in 2016 by Jack Smith to simplify business lending. With a mission to make lending simple, fast, and beautiful, Lovey has funded over £400 million in loans for more than 10,000 SMEs across the UK.

Recognised by EY, Deloitte, The Sunday Times, Financial Times, UK Growth Index, FeBe, and Sifted as one of the UK fastest-growing companies. Lovey combines direct lending and brokerage services to deliver fast, flexible, and tailored funding solutions. With an industry-leading 5-star Trustpilot rating, businesses can enquire in 60 seconds and receive funding in as little as 4 hours.

Website: www.lovey.com

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