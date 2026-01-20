UK-based lender Love Finance renames to Lovey, signalling next growth phase

The rename highlights the evolution in the financial services industry, while continuing simple, fast and beautiful SME lending

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Finance, the UK's fastest-growing SME lender and broker, has officially renamed itself as Lovey. The new name reflects the company's modern, approachable and forward-looking perspective, while keeping the same mission, team and customer-first approach that has defined its success to date.

The company has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, with revenue more than doubling in the most recent financial year. Turnover increased from £4.7m (£48m loans) in 2023 to £9.3m (£96m loans) in 2024, before rising again to approx. £19.1m in FY 2025 (£195m loans), a 106% year-on-year increase. Lovey has remained profitable throughout, and is bootstrapped and founder-led by Jack Smith, all while scaling its team from 10 employees in 2021 to 75 in 2024, continuing to expand rapidly in 2025 to 110+ staff.

The new name, Lovey, is shorter, sharper and easier to recall, designed to stand out in a crowded financial market. It captures the warmth, care and human approach the company brings to supporting SMEs. Alongside the rename, Lovey continues to combine technology with direct lending and brokerage services, delivering fast, flexible and tailored funding solutions to thousands of UK businesses.

Jack Smith, Founder and CEO of Lovey, comments:

"This change marks the start of a new chapter for the brand. It's refresh reflecting on who we are today and positions us for the future. Lovey is a British term of endearment, and it captures the warmth and approachability that sit at the heart of how we work with our customers. The rename also reinforces our mission: making lending simple, fast, and beautiful, while preparing the business for growth ahead. Our new brand mirrors the innovation at our core and prepares us for the next chapter of our journey."

Existing services, contracts and relationships remain unchanged. Customers and partners can expect the same straightforward approach, the same team, and the same fast, flexible SME funding, but now under a brand designed for the future.

To learn more about the company or to apply for a fast, flexible business loan, visit Lovey's website.

For any further information, please contact: press@lovey.com.

About Lovey (formerly Love Finance):

Lovey (formerly Love Finance), the UK's fastest-growing SME lender and broker, founded in 2016 by Jack Smith to simplify business lending. With a mission to make lending simple, fast, and beautiful, Lovey has funded over £400 million in loans for more than 10,000 SMEs across the UK.

Recognised by EY, Deloitte, The Sunday Times, Financial Times, UK Growth Index, FeBe, and Sifted as one of the UK fastest-growing companies. Lovey combines direct lending and brokerage services to deliver fast, flexible, and tailored funding solutions. With an industry-leading 5-star Trustpilot rating, businesses can enquire in 60 seconds and receive funding in as little as 4 hours.

Website: www.lovey.com

