Fosway 9-Grid™ identifies HiBob as Strong Performer Following Innovation and Exponential Growth in 2022

HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organisations operate in the modern world of work, has been recognised as a 'Strong Performer' in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR, an independent analysis of the European Cloud HR systems market. According to Fosway, a Strong Performer typically provides higher levels of market and customer performance based on five critical factors: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories.

Building on last year's placement where HiBob appeared in the Solid Performer zone of the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR, the advancement represents the value to customers of HiBob's unrelenting innovation and growth in 2022.

One example of this is Uala, a financial services company based in Argentina. The organisation reported a 405 percent return on investment after deploying HiBob's HR platform, Bob - recovering its investment from operational and cost efficiencies in less than three months. Having previously relied on manual input into spreadsheets to complete day-to-day processes, and after experiencing high levels of employee growth, Uala decided to implement a solution that would help it maintain effectiveness amid the complexity of scaling its operations. Using Bob, Uala was able to leverage automation through the platform to increase HR team productivity without having to unduly increase headcount.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob said: "On behalf of our dedicated and committed 'Bobbers' around the world, I'm thrilled to see HiBob place as a Strong Performer in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. I believe it reflects our ability to help customers with cloud-based HR transformation that delivers value fast. The digitalisation of work, coupled with the adoption of hybrid and remote work practices has driven real demand for HR platforms like Bob, that can solve for distributed, dynamic workforces and provide a remarkable employee experience. Our priority since inception has been to build the most modern, scalable, and quickly deployable HR platform that meets our customers' growing need for innovation and automation at the midsize and sub enterprise level. I'm pleased to see it recognised for delivering in this way for customers."

"Congratulations to HiBob for advancing to the Strong Performer zone on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "The move reflects the company's improved market and customer performance and focus on user experience, all of which are driving fast growth across the European market."

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a unique, multi-dimensional market analysis model that helps buyers of next generation HR, Talent, and Learning solutions across Europe evaluate their procurement options based on right fit for purpose, industry sector suitability, cost and ability to grow with customer needs.

It provides an understanding of the market, identifies the high-level actions that can help customer organisations, and aims to provide a practical reference and comparison point for all businesses with varying degrees of operational complexity, fragmentation, and multinationalism.

Download the full report here http://www.fosway.com/9-grid

