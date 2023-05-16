Former U.S. White House Surgeon and FDA Medical Officer joins Bioretec team

Bioretec Ltd Press release 16 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

TAMPERE, Finland, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneer in bioresorbable orthopedic implants, announces that Dr. Jeremy Dublon joins the Bioretec team to support Company's U.S. commercialization strategy from a clinical and regulatory perspective. Dr. Dublon joins the Bioretec team as a Regulatory Advisor.

Dr. Dublon is a board-certified podiatric surgeon specializing in diagnosing and treating conditions in the foot and ankle of people of all ages. In addition, he has specialized training and education in podiatric medicine, surgery, and orthopedics. Earlier, Dr. Dublon served at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the review team as a Medical Officer in the Division of Restorative, Repair, and Trauma evaluating orthopedic products. Furthermore, he has served as a Deputy Service Chief at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he led the Podiatry Department and acted as a White House Medical Consultant and Surgeon to the President.

As Bioretec's Regulatory Advisor, Dr. Dublon participates extensively in supporting the company's RemeOs™ trauma screw product launch, indication expansion, and commercialization from clinical and regulatory perspectives.

"We warmly welcome Dr. Dublon into our team with his extensive background from the field of orthopedics. His clinical expertise in foot and ankle surgery and his broad experience of the U.S. regulatory processes will strongly support our future success in the vast U.S. markets," says Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec Ltd.

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 433 8493

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023 and in Europe, CE-mark is expected to receive during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

