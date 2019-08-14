Former Regional Head of Strategy and Innovation at Willis Towers Watson, Rajesh Sabhlok, Joins Vymo as Chief Customer Officer

Prior to joining Vymo, Rajesh served as the APAC Head of Strategy and Innovation for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a global multinational risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company, where for over 12 years, he assisted leading financial services organizations on market entry, business strategy, product strategy, distribution strategy, mergers & acquisitions, bancassurance optimization, bancassurance deals, target operating model design and other bespoke consulting requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Yamini says, "Rajesh has an infectious passion for customer success, a drive to deliver real business outcomes for his customers, and a strong conviction for how Vymo can help customers unlock tremendous value. It is no surprise that when we felt we needed an owner at the top for our customer mandate, Rajesh was top of mind."

Rajesh says, "I am extremely delighted to join Vymo at this interesting stage in the Company's life cycle, when Vymo is strengthening its position in Japan and APAC having signed up several large enterprises including AIA, AXA, Allianz, Generali, Sumitomo Life, VP Bank, and FE Credit, and is poised for global expansion having recently closed its Series B with Emergence Capital and Sequoia India."

He added, "I am looking forward to building out the Customer Success Division at Vymo, which would singularly focus on helping our clients in creating long term, sustainable stakeholder value by effectively leveraging the data-driven insights generated by Vymo around key drivers of business performance."

Vymo's growth in the APAC market

Vymo has grown tremendously in the APAC market over the last 18 months, working with the top banks and insurers in the region.

"We selected Vymo because of its unique application of automation and AI technology that allows for seamless data collection and better recommendations," says Kalidas Ghose, Vice Chairman & CEO of FE CREDIT, Vietnam's leading consumer finance company.

Vymo's mobile-first Personal Sales Assistant helps organizations,

automatically detect and report activities, such as calls, meetings, emails and messages

create a customer 360 and map a structured engagement based on business potential

nudge best behaviors through 'next best actions' for agents to improve productivity

