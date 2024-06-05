Former Head of Risk at Hedge Fund's RAM and EIM joins fintech Premialab

Jens Janke, FRM, further expands Premialab's Data & Risk offering bringing his extensive QIS risk management expertise to the fintech platform dedicated to quantitative investment strategies.

LONDON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announces the appointment of Jens Janke, (FRM) as Head of Data & Risk Solutions. Mr. Janke will lead the development of this key market segment. Before joining Premialab, Mr. Janke served as head of risk at several hedge fund businesses and part of their executive committee.

Mr. Janke has over 15 years' experience in equity derivatives, QIS and risk management solutions.

He pioneered QIS risk reporting helping institutional investors allocating to quantitative investment strategies. He will be responsible to execute and scale Premialab's data & risk initiatives, providing data management and risk analytics solutions to institutional investors globally.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Premialab said, "I am delighted to welcome Jens to the team. His appointment confirms our leadership in this market segment and ensures we deliver first class service to both our existing and future clients. His extensive risk management skills will help us build on our commercial success addressing the demand from institutions for advanced risk solutions linked to their QIS portfolios"

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab, including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale; John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered, and previously a director at Lehman Brothers.

Recognized as the leading independent platform for data and analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs. The Platform is already providing data to institutional clients representing over $20 Trillion of assets under management.

Mr. Janke holds a Master of Financial Engineering from the University of Lausanne and a Master of Engineering from the Technical University of Applied Sciences Wildau. He has the certification as Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

Notes to Editors

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on quantitative and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date QIS dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com